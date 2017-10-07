Hunger Walk gets ready

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area CROP Hunger Walk is coming at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Last year, walkers raised nearly $11,000 through the event.

“Looking to make a difference in our local community, the greater Ticonderoga Area CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal of 200 walkers,” said the Rev. David Hirtle of Crown Point Congregational Church, a sponsor. “We hope to raise more than $11,000 to help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches. A portion of the funds raised here will go to the local food pantries, including Ticonderoga and Crown Point.”

This year, the Ticonderoga community and some 1,000 other communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks, around the theme “Ending Hunger One Step at a Time.”

“Many of the walkers will be wearing t-shirts proclaiming their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who have to walk to live, as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites here in the U.S.,” said Hirtle. “These local ministries share in the funds raised by CROP Hunger Walks.”

The walk starts at the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum at Bicentennial Park, and to enter email Sue and Bob Johnson at rejohnson4@yahoo.com.