Hunt for Champ continuing

Champ Search director Katy Elizabeth has a children's book on Champ coming out later this year. She's set up her booth at local events like Champ Day. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Champ Search Director Katy Elizabeth is continuing her hunt for the Lake Champlain monster.

Now residing in Ferrisburg, Vt., she was in Port Henry recently to talk about some of the high technology she’s acquired to help her in the search for Champ.

“I’ve got a drone,” she said. “I’m building an airboat. I have a 17-foot (power) boat now.”

She’s been setting up remote wildlife cams around the lake.

“I can monitor them on my smartphone,” she said. “One has sound and nightvision. That’s going at the best spot.”

Many Champ sightings have been in Port Henry’s Bulwagga Bay and Button Bay in Vermont, and Elizabeth is keeping an eye on both.

She also has a thermal imager to look for the creature’s heat signature, a nightvision scope, and an electronic thermometer to check lake temperature, which presumably would rise when Champ was near.

One late night she may have detected something while out on the lake.

“I saw glowing eyes on the bay,” she said. “Night is the best time to look. It’s quiet out on the lake.”

She has sound recordings that be the creatures communicating with each other underwater, whale-like sounds in Lake Champlain.

“I think they’re nocturnal,” she said. “I’ve been watching the marshlands. Ninety percent of Champ sightings are in shallow water.”

She estimates the creature is about 15 to 20 feet long when fully grown, not the 100 foot long monster that many imagine.

“I’ve got glowing eyes on the game cams; it was three feet out of the water.”

The airboat will enable her to get further into the marshlands on the lake to look for the creature, she said.

“I’m excited for sure,” she said. “It has been a very busy Champ season. I am worn out, but that doesn’t stop me, I’m taking advantage of being out there all the time, because before we know it Champ season will be over.”