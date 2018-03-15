Hunter gets conviction reversed

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court reversed Shawn LaValley’s conviction for 2nd-degree assault resulting from a hunting accident in the Town of Moriah on Dec. 1, 2014.

He’s now accepted a plea agreement from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office that has him pleading guilty to the same charge but receiving a determinate sentence of four years instead of the seven he originally got.

LaValley, 36, was accused of shooting Joseph R. Rodriquez of Mineville in mistake of game.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said her office was prepared to retry LaValley as soon as possible, but the retrial plans ended with his guilty plea on March 5. He will be re-sentenced on March 26.

“LaValley got reversed on appeal for failure of the judge to give lesser included offense instruction,” she said. “This was no error committed on the part of the prosecution. In fact, the appellate court found our case to be legally sufficient. Unfortunately, due to this one error, we may be headed back to trial. We will be ready to proceed accordingly.”

LaValley would have had a lesser charge of misdemeanor 3rd-degree assault included for jurors to consider this time. The charge he was convicted on both times is a felony.

He was incarcerated at Mohawk State Correctional Facility since Aug. 23, 2016, but was placed in the Essex County Jail to await sentencing.

LaValley was originally sentenced by Essex County Judge Richard Meyer to seven years in prison, along with three years of post-release supervision and other penalties. He will still have the three years of post-release supervision.

Following the incident off Bartlett Pond Road in Mineville, LaValley told State Police he thought he heard a noise that sounded like antlers rubbing against branches and mistook Rodriguez for a deer.

LaValley fired a 12-gauge shotgun, wounding Rodriguez, then 83, in the lower abdomen and hand. Rodriguez was wearing camouflage clothing and a blaze-orange hat, police said.

LaValley was also convicted of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Because of a previous criminal conviction for felony 1st-degree criminal contempt, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to time served and a $1,000 fine on that charge.