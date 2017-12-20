Willsboro hunters charged following shooting mishap

× Expand Two Willsboro men have been arrested following a hunting accident in Elizabethtown on Dec. 14, 2017

ELIZABETHTOWN | Two Willsboro residents are facing charges after a hunting mishap left one man hospitalized.

State police responded to Elizabethtown Community Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 for a report of a gunshot wound.

ECH initially reported an accidental self-inflicted gunshot sustained by Waite E. Denton, 27, who was hunting in a wooded area off Crowningshield Lane in Elizabethtown with Andrew L. Rolston, 33.

The slug entered Denton's right bicep and exited through his right tricep before grazing his upper back, authorities said.

Denton was later flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont with non-life threatening injuries.

But an investigation revealed Rolston accidentally shot Denton with a 20 gauge shotgun.

“They both lied, and told us Denton shot himself accidentally — that he slipped, and his gun went off and he shot himself,” said Jennifer Fleishman, a state police spokesperson.

The investigation also revealed they were allegedly hunting deer illegally.

Rolston was charged with second degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth degree making a punishable false written statement.

He was arraigned at the Town of Westport Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Rolston is to reappear at the Town of Elizabethtown Court on Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. and at the Town of Lewis Court on Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.

Denton was charged with making a punishable false written statement, and was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Lewis Court on Dec. 26.

This investigation was conducted jointly with the state Environmental Conservation Police.

Additional state Environmental Conservation Law charges are pending.

Contact information for Denton and Rolston was not immediately available.