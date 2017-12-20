Hunters ticketed for riding ATVs with loaded firearms

ALTONA | Three hunters have been issued tickets for allegedly possessing loaded firearms while operating ATVs.

State Department of Environmental Conservation ECO Spencer Noyes was patrolling Rock Road in Altona on Dec. 8 when he noticed two pickup trucks parked on the shoulder with their tailgates down and ATV ramps up.

“At dusk, ECO Noyes saw an ATV coming down the road and noticed the rider had a muzzleloader in the front gun rack,” said the DEC in a statement.

When asked if the gun was unloaded, the rider said, “Um, kinda, maybe?”

The gun was loaded, which is prohibited under the state’s environmental conservation laws.

A second ATV arrived five minutes later containing two riders with muzzleloaders across their laps.

When asked the same question, one of them reportedly said, “They can be, if you want them to be right now,” according to the DEC.

Both of these firearms were also loaded.

All three individuals, who remain unidentified, were issued tickets for possessing a loaded firearm on a motor vehicle.

The tickets are returnable to Town of Altona Court in January.