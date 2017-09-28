Hydro-electric plan moves along

MORIAH | The hydro-electric project planned for Moriah’s old iron mines is nearing regulatory approval.

Albany Engineering President James Besaw Sr. notified the Town of Moriah that he expects a federal construction permit at the beginning of next year.

“We are in the final stages of regulatory approval,” Besaw wrote. “We expect FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) will proceed with a final environmental assessment and the license should be issued in the first quarter of 2018.”

The firm has until December to submit additional information, and construction would start about a year after licensing, Besaw said.

“These projects have extremely long time-frames,” Besaw said.

The process to develop the hydro-electric venture began in 2005.

Town officials have backed the $260 million project that would use water pumped around in Old Bed and Harmony mines to output 260 megawatts, fed into a nearby 115-kilovolt high-voltage line owned by National Grid.

“I’m confident it’s going to happen,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting.

The Mineville Energy Storage Project would generate power by drawing water from upper to lower mines through generating turbines during high-demand periods, then pumping it back up with the same turbines acting as pumps when demand is low.

The town owns the land where the project would be located, near the Moriah Solid Waste Transfer Station on Joyce Road.