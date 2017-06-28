I Love BBQ LAKE PLACID set

LAKE PLACID — I Love BBQ and Music Festival arrives in the Olympic Skating Oval this year a few days after the Fourth of July.

In its new slot from July 7 to 9, the event coincides with the Horse Show exposition.

And to collaborate, I Love BBQ and the I Love New York Horse Show are offering reciprocal admission. Anyone holding a pass to one of event will receive complimentary admission to the other, organizers said.

Lake Placid’s signature barbecue challenge is a northern U.S. hit, placing 8 in the top 10 USA Today, 10-best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2016.

Top winners nationwide were from the south and west, with Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off in Sparks, Nev. in first place followed second and third by the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tenn. and the International Bar-B-Q Festival of Owensboro, Kentucky.

The I Love BBQ Fest in Lake Placid is a primary, annual fundraiser for the Shipman Youth Center nearby. Almost $230,000 has been raised for youth programs since the inception of the festival 12 years ago, according to organizer and founder Dmitry Feld, who is also marketing manager for USA Luge based in Lake Placid.

Feld announced that this year, on July 7 and 8, The Best Ribs in the East will become a doubleheader.

“And as usual, a nominal fee will be charged to eat the best ribs of the participating teams,” he said in a statement.

“The 12th year of the festival merges a worthy cause, great eats, barbecue competition, the region’s top musicians and some of the most radical BMX exhibitions allowed by law.”

BMX courses are set up in the oval close to the pit crews smoky barbecue grills.

In addition, The I Love BBQ Fest extends a special invitation to members of the military, past and present, and their families to attend free of charge with military identification.

The Winter Olympic federation, based in Lake Placid, organizes the annual event, which, beyond its Top Ten USA Today win, has earned praise from delish.com, Rachel Ray and the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which coordinates and trains judges during fierce and aromatic competition.

The three-day schedule of events includes kids’ culinary competition “Kids in the Kitchen,” youth steak and dessert challenges;Top Chef Competition and live music in the Oval all day long.

Top Chef Competition is sponsored by Price Chopper stores in memory of Pit Master and Friend of the I Love BBQ Fest, Nancee Gel.

Prize money for the festival’s Grand Champion and New York State Champion is set at $9,000.

A complete schedule of daily events is online at ilbbqf.com/schedule-of-events-2/.