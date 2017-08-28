IAM receives $25K donation

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton Community College recently received a $25,000 donation from ETS for the school’s new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM).

ETS donated the money to commemorate their 35 year-long history of aiding workforce development in the area, according to a news release.

To honor the business’ contribution, one of the new classrooms at the IAM will be named the “ETS Electronics Technology Lab.”

“As ETS strives to stay on top of evolving trends, we’re ready to take on the future of staffing with an array of exciting new tools,” said President and CEO of ETS Deb Cleary.

ETS has recently invested in systems and technology to bring the most advanced tools to source top talent to fill the excellent opportunities that North Country employers offer, Cleary said.

“We will be rolling out technology solutions to help predict better matches between clients and candidates in the hopes of being able to make real progress in solving retention issues.”

