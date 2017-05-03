IAM seeking to help local manufacturing companies

× A number of local companies, like Cosmo, are leaning toward integrating robots into their manufacturing process. The Institute of Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College will provide students and employees in training an opportunity to learn more about robots. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Manufacturing is seeing a resurgence in the North Country.

To accommodate anticipated workforce needs, higher education institutions are starting to shuttle fresh grads into these jobs through a variety of programs.

The Institute of Advanced Manufacturing (IAM) at Clinton Community College designed a system that creates programs based on the needs and wants of local manufacturing companies.

Several companies were on site during last Friday’s “Get Ready 2 Earn” — an event showcasing all the different degrees, training programs and credentials IAM has to offer – to seek out potential new employees and show students what skills they need to work for them.

Donna Matkoski of Cosmo — a Plattsburgh-based company that makes snowmobile, ATV and UTV tracks — are looking to hire 10 new employees now and seeking out future workers with technology and computer skills to help maintain new robots that will be incorporated into the manufacturing process over the next few years.

That’s where IAM comes in.

“If someone came in with those skills, there’s a better chance at them getting hired,” said Matkoski. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

Starting this August, IAM will offer students a wide variety of degrees, training programs and credentials to grow Plattsburgh’s skilled workforce.

There are six degree programs and three certificate programs already created by CCC that focus primarily on computers and renewable energy.

× The Institute of Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College is getting ready to offer students a chance to learn a wide variety of skills. Pictured above is a 3D printer students will be utilizing during coursework and training programs. Photo by Teah Dowling

Manufacturing training programs were added for students and currently employed individuals to teach them a variety of different skills from basic electricity and blueprint reading to safety measures and 3D printing.

Professional credentials were given to the college by employers seeking specific skills, such as OSHA (American Safety Council).

CCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Steven Frederick said future credentials and training programs can be added based on the needs and the wants of manufacturing companies.

“We are willing to add anything,” he said.

STUDENT INTEREST

Besides the manufacturing companies, several CCC students, like 18-year-old Josh Gero, are looking forward to having more opportunities.

Gero, of Rouses Point, is currently seeking a two-year computers electronics technology degree, but he’s also interested in learning about the different training programs on computer aided design and manufacturing.

“It’s all very interesting,” he said

IAM Director Kris Renadette said the 30,000 square-foot building can train up to 200 people at one time and teach a number of classes.

Renadette said the classes have been filling up quickly.

“I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from interested students,” he said. “People are getting really excited about this institute.”

A tour will be planned for sometime in June when the $12.7 million building, which was funded by the SUNY 2020 Challenge Grant Program in 2014, is complete.

The building won’t officially start teaching until August when the fall semester starts.

For more information or a full list of offerings, visit clinton.edu or call 518-562-4170.