Ice cream scene gets new addition

IceBurgh Creamery now open to ease summer heat

by

PLATTSBURGH — IceBurgh Creamery is now open for business.  

The icy-blue building located off of Tom Miller Road officially opened its doors earlier this month to sell frozen treats to the public.   

Co-Owners Patrick, Mike and Jerry Verville launched IceBurgh Creamery because they felt there was a lack of soft serve establishments in the area. Currently, there’s a few stands in Plattsburgh and several others scattered around neighboring towns.  

“I think this will shop will do well in the area,” said Patrick, “especially with it being located behind Pizza Palace.”  

The 29-year-old project leader is hopeful this ice cream stand will differ from the rest with its vast hours, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week, and variety of soft and hard ice cream flavors to choose from.

“We’re going to stay open as long as we have customers coming in and buying our product,” he said. “We’re going to see how things go.”

Since June, the ice cream stand has garnered close to 200 likes on Facebook and several five-star reviews.

IceBurgh Creamery has a “great tasty product, excellent service [and] friendly staff,” said Bill Louis of Cadyville on Facebook. “[It’s] a hidden gem that needs to be unveiled.”  

IceBurgh Creamery is located at 334 Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh. The business is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Saturdays. For more information, visit the Facebook page “IceBurgh Creamery.”

