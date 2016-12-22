Iconic Christmas display returns for its 51st year

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Pictured: The Luck Family Christmas display, at the corner of Broad St. and Sanborn Ave. in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH — In the last 51 years, Plattsburgh has changed a lot.

The city has elected 10 different mayors. The Plattsburgh Air Force Base, one of the country’s oldest military outposts, closed down. Countless businesses have come and gone. The Santa Claus figure that once sat atop a B-47 airplane on base now sits in a chimney on the ground.

But one thing has remained the same, even after all these years: The Luck Family Christmas display at the corner of Broad St. and Sanborn Ave.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of that Christmas display, built lovingly by residents Sherman and Jackie Luck.

According to Jackie Luck, who is now nearing 90 years old, the tradition began as something fun to do with their children.

“It just started with a few Christmas lights,” said Luck.

Over time, the display grew bigger and bigger, eventually including the crown jewel of the local landmark — a motorized Santa Claus that climbs up and down the Luck’s chimney.

The now-famous attraction was created in the late 1960s, when the Lucks partnered with their children, Tom and Ellen Fleming, to create the spectacle. Now the display takes weeks to put up, with Sherman Luck beginning the process in November.

“I have traveled to many places throughout the USA and have met many people who have been to Plattsburgh once or twice who remember the image [of the Luck house] because they saw it when they were just a kid,” wrote Nichole Brault-Kivlehan, the Lucks’ granddaughter, on Facebook. “It’s amazing how these four people made a childhood vision come to life.”

Jackie says that though it’s been decades since they first put up the display, it still draws crowds every year.

“We have people drive by all the time with their kids. Some people stop and take a photo,” said Jackie. “We even have people calling and asking us in November: ‘When is it going up?’”

Plattsburgh residents took to social media to reminisce about the display.

“We can remember having our parents take us by this display when we went as children to see all the Christmas lights. Now we are so happy to take our children and grandchildren to see them,” said Plattsburgh resident Carol Rennell, on Facebook. “Our three children and families live out of the area and can’t wait to come to Plattsburgh to see [the Luck display] every year they are here. So happy to have Sherm and Jackie live around the corner from us. We walk by it every day it is up!”

“Totally awesome sight every year!” Shari Ryan wrote. “Now it’s officially Christmas!”

Samantha Bryn wrote: “We always drove by this house on Christmas eve looking at the lights and it was always so exciting. Loved it and still do!”

Though the Lucks’ motorized Santa is out of commission this year — electrical issues, necessitating a special part to be shipped from out West — the lights will still turn on at the same time every afternoon: 4 o’ clock sharp.

Luck says that she and her husband always thought they would stop putting up the display once their children had grown.

“But now we have grandchildren that come around to see it,” said Luck. “They love it. So I guess we’ll continue for a few more years at least.”