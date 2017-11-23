Ida and Fitzgerald top volunteers

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Ticonderoga Community Volunteer of the Year was Mickey Fitzgerald, holding his award, here with (from left) Senator Betty Little, Assemblyman Dan Stec and chamber Executive Director Matt Courtright.

TICONDEROGA | Carolyn Ida was named 2017 Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, while Mickey Fitzgerald is Community Volunteer of the Year.

The awards were presented at a recent dinner at the Ticonderoga Best Western Inn and Suites.

“Chamber Volunteer of the Year is an individual that has been actively involved with the chamber, participates in and assists with functions and events, shows spirit, enthusiasm, and energy,” said chamber Vice President Kristin Thompson.

“The award recipient is always there when needed specifically for chamber events and supporting the chamber staff. She never asks, wants, or looks for recognition and we are honored to work alongside her. For her dedication to the chamber and the growth of the organization we are honored to present this award to Carolyn Ida.”

Fitzgerald was also praised for making “amazing blueberry muffins” for events.

“This award goes to a person that leads by example and is always there when needed,” chamber President Shauna Macey said. “Not only does he support many organizations, business, committees, and events but he volunteers in support of them and is always lifting their spirits. He is always promoting the community as well.

“He does all of this without seeking or wanting recognition which is a true sign of a volunteer. He is truly dedicated to the betterment of the Ticonderoga Area. In addition this person continues to provide random acts of kindness throughout the community. For his dedication to Ticonderoga and others, we are honored to present this award to Mickey Fitzgerald.”

In addition, chamber Appreciation Award recipients were North Country Small Business Development Center, Karen Hennessy, Ticonderoga EMS, Jill Spring, Mariann Rapple, Denise Huestis, James Cawley, Friends Comforting Friends, Snug Harbor Marina, Christopher Chevrolet Buick and The Wind-Chill Factory.

