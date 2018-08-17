IDA increasing notification of public meetings, hearings

Photo courtesy of the Town of Horicon Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, chairman of the Warren-Washington County Industrial Development Agency, responded to assertions made in July that the IDA was not doing enough to notify members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors or the public about payments in lieu of taxes. Simpson said while the IDA has been following the law, he will increase notification efforts including emailing every supervisor directly.

HORICON | Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, chairman of the Warren-Washington County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), has responded to a letter he received from fellow supervisors Claudia Braymer (Glens Falls, Ward 3) and Doug Beaty (Queensbury), indicating they were unaware payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) were being signed and awarded.

Simpson said the assertion was inaccurate.

“Any time the IDA issues a PILOT, there are public hearings held,” Simpson said. “Anybody who would like to comment is free to go to public hearings and comment.”

To assuage concerns, the IDA will be adding layers to its notification process.

Announcements were previously included in board of supervisors monthly packets, but they are sometimes passed over without notice, said Braymer.

Simpson said the IDA would try to go above what is required for notification of meetings and hearings.

“We will now notify the two treasurers (Warren and Washington counties), and we will email the supervisors directly,” Simpson said.

According to Simpson, any IDA proposed PILOTs have been reported on at board meetings, the IDA has officially notified the county, public hearings are held on PILOTs, and the chairman from each county board is notified.

Despite earlier IDA efforts at notification, Beaty said few people have been getting the information.

“No one accused them of not doing anything. What I am concerned about is when we give a $750,000 tax break to one hotel and two or three people know we are doing that,” Beaty said.

Beaty said in a day when the county is looking for every tax dollar, it would be fair to have discussion of awarding such a large tax break.

Published reports indicated the tax incentive given to the Courtyard Marriott in Lake George would be as much as $1.4 million.

Simpson said the developer received about $550,000 in benefits. He said the sales tax exemption was on building materials for the construction of the hotel and not a waiver of sales and occupancy tax charged for lodging.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the Marriott was getting a good deal with the tax exemption, but it would not last forever.

Geraghty also referred to Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead, saying Whitehead attended the public hearing and was able to give comment.

Whitehead had earlier commented about the public hearing on the PILOT, saying the meeting was held on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m., and it was concluded four minutes later. He believed the PILOT was extending an unfair advantage to the Marriott over its competitors.

“It might be legal, and I’m sure it is the norm, but I think the public has the right to know what is happening,” he said.

The Marriott project, Simpson said, created 113 jobs. Some of the PILOT exemptions awarded through the IDA are for much smaller projects which might result in five to 10 jobs being created.

County Attorney Mary Kissane said there are a lot of specifics that go into the calculation when determining tax exemption.

“Anything the (IDA) does has to conform to the uniform tax exemption policy,” she said.