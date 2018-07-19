Idea of sharing cost of armed school officers sparks controversy in Lake George

× Expand chaiyapruek - stock.adobe.com

LAKE GEORGE | Village trustees offered differing opinions recently as they considered a proposal by Mayor Blais for the village government to help pay for the cost of stationing armed police officers in Lake George’s public elementary and high schools.

Blais told village board members at their June 18 meeting that state grant funds might be available to pay the salaries of such “school resource officers” if municipalities demonstrated they were collaborating with school districts in providing police personnel and sharing the cost.

Blais said that he and Trustee Ray Perry — not present at the meeting — were proposing that the school district pay 50 percent of the cost not covered by a grant, and that Warren County pay 25 percent, and the town and village split the remaining 25 percent of the cost of staffing.

He estimated that $60,000 would pay for one officer for each of the two schools, based on his conversation with county sheriff Bud York.

Blais said that state grant funding might be available as soon as late summer, considering legislation that has been advancing in the state Senate and Assembly.

Trustee John Earl balked at the proposal.

“I don’t think we should pay anything,” he said, noting that the Lake George school district included portions of the towns of Queensbury and Bolton.

Blais responded that the school resource officer would be providing services for the village by standing beside Canada Street when school busses are dropping off or picking up students in the morning and afternoon respectively.

“They’ll be enforcing pedestrian control,” he said.

Blais said that the resource officers would be on duty at special school events as well as ball games in addition to their regular duty in the two school buildings.

“I don’t agree with you,” Blais said to Earl. “It’s worth the cost — My neighbor has two kids in school and so do our village employees, and I feel some responsibility to take care of them.”

Blais continued that if the local bank branch were robbed again like it was several months ago, it would be reassuring to know that a fully qualified police officer was on duty in the village. He noted that during the recent robbery, the school conducted a lockdown.

Trustee John Root noted the negative aspects of the funding proposal — that village residents would be paying for the police presence three or four ways at once — through their county, town, village and school taxes.

He also spoke of the substantial objections voiced at recent school meetings about armed officers on duty in the schools.

“By contributing to this, we are saying more guns are the answer,” he said, observing that many people have advocated for gun control and additional school support services instead of hiring resource officers.

In other business, the village board heard conflicting opinions on whether to prohibit parking on the east side of Cooper Street Extension.

Joanne Mamrosch, whose house is on the corner of Cooper St. and West St., advocated for the prohibition noting that a boat trailer and another car were recently hit apparently by vehicles attempting to turn around on Cooper Street Extension, a dead-end venue.

Presenting the village board with a petition bearing a half-dozen signatures, she said that the street is filled with parked cars over several weekends, leaving insufficient room for drivers to reasonably navigate.

Blais responded that this could be considered a favorable indication of the village’s robust tourism.

“I’m glad to hear cars are parked all the way up there — it means many people are attending our events,” he said.

Cooper Street Extension resident Ken Gethard countered Mamrosch’s request for parking restrictions. He said he was opposed to banning parking on the east side of the street, because he has a short driveway and he wants his guests to be able to park in front of his house. Also, he said that parking on Cooper Street is only in demand 70 hours per year during special events.

“I’ve been here 11 years, and I don’t see the need for it,” he said of the parking prohibition.

The board, however, voted to draft a proposed ordinance banning parking on the east side of Cooper Street Extension and schedule a public hearing on the measure, likely at the July or August board meeting.

Also, Blais noted that parking of boat trailers and recreational vehicles were a problem throughout the village, and that an ordinance should be enacted to prohibit the practice. He added that an RV had recently been parked for a week in front of his house, and the RV owner enjoyed a picnic on his lawn.

“If he tries to use my pool, he’s in trouble,” Blais said.

In addition, trustees remarked that trailer holding an A-frame sign advertising an event at a Fort Ann bar had been parked for days on Canada Street, but was hauled off by village workers.

In other business, the board discussed options in relocating the local trolley stop on Beach Road near the water pump station to a new site on the west side of the Steel Pier.

Blais noted that the present location causes problems with pedestrian and vehicle traffic, particularly when cruise boats discharge passengers.

Greater Glens Falls Transit is intending to construct a shelter — likely larger than the present one — for the new trolley stop, utilizing a $200,000 grant, Blais said. He noted that the village officials will be deciding among several designs for the structure.

“The new location will be closer to the village and public rest rooms and more convenient for the passengers,” Blais said.