Ideas for town sought at session

× Expand The Town of Crown Point will hold a workshop March 29.

CROWN POINT – The Town of Crown Point is holding an interactive public workshop to discuss future improvements to the town and long-term community planning.

The workshop is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at the Crown Point Central School cafeteria.

This effort will introduce the Local Waterfront Revitalization Strategy project, describe the various planning efforts underway and provide the public with the opportunity to suggest potential improvements or projects they would like to see in the community.

Topics of discussion will include town beach and campground improvements; community sidewalks and connections; water quality; expansion of the Essex County Fish Hatchery; adaptive re-use of the former town health center building; historic resources and other economic revitalization efforts.

The Essex County Office of Community Resources is leading the work in collaboration with the Town of Crown Point and planning consultants from Saratoga Associates and Behan Planning and Design.

Those attending will break up into individual discussion groups at separate tables to look at different areas of Crown Point. After providing input at one table, people will have the opportunity to take a break and go to a different table to provide suggestions on a different topic.

They will provide maps, photographs, note paper, markers and other materials to draw out and discuss ideas.

At the conclusion, everyone will gather together again to summarize the ideas they came up with in an open discussion.

The project is funded by the Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program of the State Department of State.

A second public meeting will be held later in the year to present and review the recommendations of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Strategy once it has been developed.