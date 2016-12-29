Ideas progressing for covered bridge, pedestrian access and parking near West Brook in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Since the advent of automobiles in the early 1900s, access by pedestrians from area motels and accommodations to restaurants, shops and attractions in Lake George has been an ongoing problem — but steps have been taken in recent years to make the village more walkable.

Just this year — following the trend in prosperous smart-growth municipalities, Lake George officials have sought to transform their municipality by making the experience of walking though the village and town more pleasant. The Lake George Gateway project, with substantial support from the state, has been pursued to boost pedestrian access by extending walkways, establishing crosswalks and beautifying Rte. 9 with a landscaped median to make it more inviting and walkable.

In the last several weeks, progress has occurred in designing a pedestrian bridge over West Brook, connecting sidewalks in the village southward into the town. To be situated behind a guardrail on the west side of state Rte. 9, the span is to resemble a covered bridge — an amenity requested by Dennis Dickinson. Currently, pedestrians have to walk in the Rte. 9 roadway, which is not only unpleasant, but poses a safety risk.

The covered bridge is nicknamed the Unity Bridge, as it joins the town with the village. It would be located across the street from the Festival Commons of Charles Wood Park.

Recently, town and village officials have met with an architect, with the objective of obtaining a grant to design continuity in curbing, brickwork and sidewalk pavement to the proposed bridge.

Town Planner Dan Barusch described the plans at the December town board meeting, noting that contractors would be sought to construct the bridge’s headwalls and wooden deck, but that local municipal officials would supervise the construction of the post-and-beam housing for the covered bridge structure.

Dickinson noted that plans are finalizing and construction work is being scheduled for this spring to construct sidewalk curbing and parking areas along West Brook Road. This work is a collaborative effort with the village.

Dickinson said that John Carr’s proposed Adirondack Craft Beverage Campus, a residential university that offers instruction in brewing, distilling and fly-fishing, would be directly across state Rte. 9 from West Brook Road and the Festival Commons, where various attractions are booked all summer long and extending into fall.

Dickinson said that Carr was willing to allow the town to develop a linear park along West Brook, which would provide abatement of stormwater erosion and sedimentation problems in the area — as well as beautifying the area.

Dickinson also said that talks have begun with the owner of a substantial plot of under-utilized land behind commercial properties along the southwest side of Rte. 9 for the development of a large parking lot — with the intent of providing a considerable number of parking spaces for people attending events at the festival commons.

“We do not now have sufficient parking area in the village or near West Brook, and it hampers the success of events held in the festival Commons,” Dickinson said. “Parking is one of most serious issues facing the town and the village of Lake George.”