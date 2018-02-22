Idleman drops out of Democratic primary, throws support to Cobb

× Expand Pete DeMola Sara Idleman endorsed Tedra Cobb for the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Johnstown, New York.

JOHNSTOWN | Sara Idleman, a candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, dropped out of the crowded Democratic primary on Thursday and threw her support behind Tedra Cobb.

While she didn’t mention him by name, Idleman attributed her decision to Dylan Ratigan's entry to the race on Wednesday, a development she called a “sea change.”

Idleman tore into the former MSNBC host and entrepreneur at the Fulton County Democratic Committee-sponsored forum on Thursday, citing the media personality’s confession that he’s never voted paired with what she said was a vast archive of controversial statements made throughout his professional career.

“Our new candidate comes with media experience, name recognition and money,” Idleman said during her opening remarks. “He also comes with I’m sure with what even he won’t deny is a history of bluster and volume.”

Idleman told the crowd to watch his videos, and to turn away from the “illusion of celebrity and money” and return to what she said were the real principles of the Democratic Party.

“He comes with an attitude towards women," Idleman said. "We’ve seen this movie before, and in this time of rising women’s power, we don’t need to see the re-run.”

Idleman, a five-term Greenwich town supervisor, said she found it particularly offensive that Ratigan, 45, failed to vote in the 2016 general election, citing the hours she has spent at the grassroots level working to help elect Democratic Party candidates.

“Whatever he thought of Trump, Bernie or Hillary in 2016 does not absolve him from 30 years of self-righteous, of apathy and disinterest,” she said.

Idleman said she has come to know Cobb and believes the former St. Lawrence County lawmaker is the best candidate to win the nomination and defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the general election.

“I will stand proudly with Tedra shoulder to shoulder until the end of the campaign and call on you to do the same,” Idleman said.

Idleman went over her allotted time. At times, the microphone faded in and out, and she subsequently ignored pleas from the moderators to stop talking.

Ratigan sat stone-faced and didn’t react.