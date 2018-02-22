Idleman drops out of Democratic primary, throws support to Cobb

Pete DeMola
Sara Idleman endorsed Tedra Cobb for the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Johnstown, New York.
JOHNSTOWN | Sara Idleman, a candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, dropped out of the crowded Democratic primary on Thursday and threw her support behind Tedra Cobb.
While she didn’t mention him by name, Idleman attributed her decision to Dylan Ratigan's entry to the race on Wednesday, a development she called a “sea change.”
Idleman tore into the former MSNBC host and entrepreneur at the Fulton County Democratic Committee-sponsored forum on Thursday, citing the media personality’s confession that he’s never voted paired with what she said was a vast archive of controversial statements made throughout his professional career.
“Our new candidate comes with media experience, name recognition and money,” Idleman said during her opening remarks. “He also comes with I’m sure with what even he won’t deny is a history of bluster and volume.”
Idleman told the crowd to watch his videos, and to turn away from the “illusion of celebrity and money” and return to what she said were the real principles of the Democratic Party.
“He comes with an attitude towards women," Idleman said. "We’ve seen this movie before, and in this time of rising women’s power, we don’t need to see the re-run.”
Idleman, a five-term Greenwich town supervisor, said she found it particularly offensive that Ratigan, 45, failed to vote in the 2016 general election, citing the hours she has spent at the grassroots level working to help elect Democratic Party candidates.
“Whatever he thought of Trump, Bernie or Hillary in 2016 does not absolve him from 30 years of self-righteous, of apathy and disinterest,” she said.
Idleman said she has come to know Cobb and believes the former St. Lawrence County lawmaker is the best candidate to win the nomination and defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the general election.
“I will stand proudly with Tedra shoulder to shoulder until the end of the campaign and call on you to do the same,” Idleman said.
Idleman went over her allotted time. At times, the microphone faded in and out, and she subsequently ignored pleas from the moderators to stop talking.
Ratigan sat stone-faced and didn’t react.
Afterwards, the two-hour event continued with no controversy.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to react,” Ratigan told The Sun after the event.
Idleman left, and returned a short time later and sat in the audience — with a Tedra Cobb pin.
Pete DeMola
Sara Idleman
The former candidate later touted Cobb’s experience and investment tin the district, calling her “vibrant and well spoken.”
Idleman will serve as the regional director in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.
“I’m going to make sure she gets the vote and gets into office,” Idleman said.
Idleman was a late entry to the race, declaring in December.
But the tough-talking former schoolteacher's candidacy never caught traction despite a series of strong debate performances — particularly as the race swelled to 10 candidates by Thursday morning.
Idleman on Wednesday blasted Democratic chairs for allegedly reneging on promises not to endorse a candidate before the primary.
"I'm told three of our county chairs are already supporting him when in fact, they said they are not supporting anyone," Idleman told The Sun following Ratigan’s campaign rollout in Saranac Lake. "The county chairs have been derelict in their duty. As leaders, they should be encouraging and supporting local candidates."
Fulton County Democratic Chairman Ed Jasewicz said Idleman’s decision was unexpected.
“The last I knew, she was coming to the event and was going to participate,” Jasewicz told The Sun. “it was kind of a shock to me.”
Cobb said she was honored to have Idleman’s support.
“There’s no other word for it than honored,” Cobb said. “I’ll work hard to reach out to my other opponents.”
Idleman dropped out just hours after Tanya Boone, a Granville-based businesswoman and union organizer, ended her campaign.
Boone was a top fundraiser, garnering $141,000 in the fourth quarter, but also failed to gain traction.
Cobb said Boone hasn’t yet offered an endorsement.
“She said, ‘I haven’t chosen yet,’ so we’ll see what happens,” Cobb said.
The former lawmaker said she wasn’t concerned about Ratigan’s entry to the race.
“it doesn’t change anything for me,” Cobb said. “I will continue to run the race as I have with the mission to serve the public.”
Cobb also won a straw poll on Thursday, garnering 35 percent of the vote from 72 voters — about half of the crowd, which organizers pegged at 148.
Nelson garnered 29 percent, and Emily Martz, 14 percent.
The poll was only open to Fulton County voters.
Eight candidates remain in the race, and have until April 12 to submit petitions to get on the ballot.