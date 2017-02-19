ILCS issues call for exchange students

× Expand Photo provided Exchange students share a moment at Indian Lake Central School.

INDIAN LAKE — Like many people who come to the Adirondacks, international students enjoy the outdoor activities and meeting the people who live in the park.

They also need a place to stay.

Indian Lake Central School has many students from a variety of countries and would welcome many more — if there were more host parents.

International students have the ability to expand cultural understandings of their country. In return, host families provide structure and insight into what it is like to live in America; something international students are grateful to enjoy.

These educational visitors bring with them a desire to broaden their horizons and to learn about American culture and English. They become an asset to the school district as well as the homes they live in. It is not unusual for the students and families to make lifelong friendships that include traveling abroad to reconnect with the families’ new family member.

One of the misconceptions potential host families have is the lack of choice. Families can request the type (age and gender) of student they want, as well as the nationality of the student.

If you are interested in hosting an international student or have questions, contact ILCS at 648-5024.