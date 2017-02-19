ILCS issues call for exchange students

Indian Lake Central School says foreign exchange a win-win for everyone

INDIAN LAKE — Like many people who come to the Adirondacks, international students enjoy the outdoor activities and meeting the people who live in the park. 

They also need a place to stay. 

Indian Lake Central School has many students from a variety of countries and would welcome many more — if there were more host parents.

International students have the ability to expand cultural understandings of their country. In return, host families provide structure and insight into what it is like to live in America; something international students are grateful to enjoy.

These educational visitors bring with them a desire to broaden their horizons and to learn about American culture and English. They become an asset to the school district as well as the homes they live in. It is not unusual for the students and families to make lifelong friendships that include traveling abroad to reconnect with the families’ new family member.

One of the misconceptions potential host families have is the lack of choice. Families can request the type (age and gender) of student they want, as well as the nationality of the student.

If you are interested in hosting an international student or have questions, contact ILCS at 648-5024.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines