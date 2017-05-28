ILCS prep ‘Thoroughly Modern’ performance

× Expand Photo provided Indian Lake Central School students are preparing to bring “Thoroughly Modern Millie” to the ILCS stage June 2-3.

INDIAN LAKE — Students here are preparing to bring a smash Broadway musical to life next week.

“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” an abridged version of the musical and 1967 film, will be produced by the Indian Lake Central School music department Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, at the school.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children under 12 and students. The cast is comprised of students in grades 5 and up.

Music teacher Melissa Mulvey said this will be the fourth musical done at the school since 2012.

“Last year, we performed Annie and the students had so much fun that we decided we would do another musical this year,” Mulvey said. “The cast is a young group with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Students as young as fifth grade are participating.”

Mulvey said the students have been very dedicated to the process needed when preparing to produce a musical.

“They are eager to please and willing to put in long hours of rehearsals to ensure the success of the show,” she said. “In addition to long hours of musical rehearsals, most of them also participate in sports. It’s a huge commitment. We have been rehearsing since March.”

While Millie is “thoroughly modern,” the setting of the play takes audience members back to the era of the “Roaring 20’s” with flapper dresses, tap dancing, jazz and more.

“You can expect to see a lot of dance, namely tap and jazz,” Mulvey said. “Miss Sherwood, middle school ELA teacher, has an extensive background in dance and has worked extremely hard with the girls, none of whom have prior tap or jazz dance experience. You can also expect some pretty flashy costumes.”

Mulvey said there have been a number of people who have helped make the program possible, including those who transport the youth to and from practices.

“The parents have been incredibly supportive and assisted with costuming,” she said. “Mr. Dora, band teacher, has built the set. For a small school, we try to be as flashy and elaborate as possible and I believe we have succeeded. It will be a great couple of nights.”

ILCS presents ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.’ — meet the cast

Character Actor

Millie Dillmount………………………………………...………..Ruby Lewin

Jimmy Smith……………………………………………….Tyler Wilkerson

Mrs. Meers……………………………………...……………...Emily DeShaw

Dorothy Brown……………………………………….…...Angelina Oliver

Ching Ho………………………………..……………………...Yotaro Maruta

Bun Foo…………………..……………………………………Bryce Hutchins

Miss Flannery……………………………………………….....Anna Strader

Trevor Graydon………………………………………….Garrett Hutchins

Gloria………………………...………………………………...Olivia Zumpano

Alice…………………………………………………………..Callahan Roberts

Rita………………………………………….………………….Kylie Jo Cannan

Ruth………………………………………………………….........Marilla Liddle

Cora……………………………………………….……………..Alexis Jackson

Lucille……………………………..……………………………Natalie Puterko

Ethel Peas……………………………………………………Andrea Puterko

ENSEMBLE………....................Kaitlyn Cannan, Charlotte Liddle, Tenasia Longacker, Kaylie Norton, Gabriel Stanton, Cal Stanton, Jimmy Zumpano