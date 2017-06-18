ILCS raises $3.5K for McDonald Program

× Expand Photo provided Students at Indian Lake Central raised $3,495 for the Read for Ronald McDonald House Program. They’re pictured here with their certificates at an event sponsored by the McDonald’s in Warrensburg.

INDIAN LAKE — Indian Lake Central School participated in this year’s Read for Ronald McDonald House program.

Twenty-seven students came together to read and earned $3,495 in donations.

“Indian Lake students did an amazing job supporting the families at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Nancy Damato, a program coordinator, in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful for the support of the students, families and staff at Indian Lake Central School.”

ILCS was one of the 53 schools who participated statewide in the reading-based community service project that allows students to use their reading skills in order to raise donations to support the families at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Read for Ronald McDonald House program began three years ago at the Albany Ronald McDonald House.

“One of the wonderful things about Read for RMH is that students are doing something that helps them — building their reading skills — while at the same time helping other families that are needing their support,” said Damato. “They are able to become involved in community service at a young age and have a powerful experience of the difference they can make in the lives of others.”

Nearly 1,800 students earned just over $138,000 this year.

“One of our students stayed at the RMH while battling brain cancer and this is a cause that’s near and dear to the Indian Lake community,” said Liz Pearson, a fourth-grade teacher.