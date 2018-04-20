Imagination Library will set kids up with personal libraries

× Expand Photo courtesy Flickr user Lars Plougmann under Creative Commons licensing The Imagination Library-Johnsburg Chapter is again trying to get out the word regarding the free book program for families living in Johnsburg. Any child, from birth to age, living in the Town of Johnsburg is eligible to be registered to receive one free book mailed to them each month until their fifth birthday. At that rate, a child could have received 60 books by age 5.

JOHNSBURG | Kids who are registered for the Imagination Library program can receive up to 60 books by the time they enter kindergarten, meaning they will have their own personal library as they begin school.

“For children who enter kindergarten and are already familiar with books and enjoy them, there is a strong correlation to doing well in school,” said Ann Arsenault, the facilitator of Imagination Library-Johnsburg Chapter.

That is strong motivation for registering a child for the program, which costs about $30 per child per year. The Johnsburg Chapter has just under 100 families registered for the program.

“What we are trying to do right now is a registration drive to make the public aware of the program, but registration is open-ended; people can register their children throughout the year,” Arsenault said.

Parents can register their child for the Imagination Library at birth and receive one age-appropriate book per month up to their fifth birthday.

Children are eligible up to the age of five, and must live within the Town of Johnsburg.

And while the program is independent of Johnsburg Central School, the program works with the school to promote the offerings.

Applications are available at the school, and are included in the monthly newsletter.

Arsenault began the Imagination Library-Johnsburg Chapter five years ago without any funding. In 2014, the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation offered to fund the program up to 50 percent for four years, and the Charles R. Wood Foundation has funded the other half.

The Pearsall Foundation allocated up to $100,000 for four years when they announced the initiative in 2014.

Pearsall Foundation Founder Glenn Pearsall was quoted last year in The Sun, saying, “We felt our focus is trying to improve the quality of life of year-round residents of Adirondack Park and felt literacy, and the love of reading, is the most important thing to improve the quality of life for people in the Adirondack Park.”

Pearsall said last year there was not much in the way of concrete data to track literacy rates in the Adirondack Park compared to other areas.

Every summer Arsenault fills out new grant proposals has to provide statistics on the program.

“Since we began, slightly under 100 families have taken part in Imagination Library, which are good numbers for our chapter, which includes the school district,” Arsenault said.

She said there are no numbers requirements to form a chapter. Minerva and Plattsburgh also have chapters.