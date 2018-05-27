Immanual Davis returns home to perform

Photo provided
Immanuel Davis in a few promotional images through the years, most recently posed with a number of historic flutes, each of which he has learned and loves to play.
ELIZABETHTOWN | A native son will return home next week for a special music program.
Flutist Immanuel Davis is celebrated internationally for his performance works, master classes and for his recording arts.
He’ll perform at a pair of concerts at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on June 2 and 3.
Davis’ professional resume includes Broadway shows, such as Fiddler on the Roof, Show Boat and Ragtime, along with recitals at Carnegie Hall and MoMa’s Summer Garden Series. He has performed with major national symphonies across the country.
Davis, now a music professor at the University of Minnesota, was born in Elizabethtown and took music classes at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School with Joe Wyant.
The lessons in school built from a family of musicians, long connected to the historic musical centers in this region.
“My mother taught him to play piano,” Davis’s mom, Jorie Garrigue told The Sun. “He had learned early to play violin and piano, but once he hit the flute, he never turned back.”
That first instrument and instruction came at school, she said.
By age 13, he was the organist for the United Church of Christ.
Davis’s talent for flute grew steadily into training with masters in New York City and at the North Carolina School of the Arts, eventually leading to a Master of Arts degree from Juilliard.
“He had a wonderful beginning here,” Garrigue said of her son’s childhood.
Garrigue for over a decade produced the Maplewood Music Festival, a celebration of baroque in Elizabethtown.
And as a Fulbright Scholar, Davis went on to study baroque flute in Holland, stirring an immense interest in playing and training on historic instruments, his mother shared.
As his ability deepened and Davis traveled, his mom has kept watch from their Adirondack home, marking progress with newspaper and journal clippings, photographs and performance programs.
The books are brimming now and include several reports chronicled by The Sun through the years.
Thin leaves of newsprint only partially contain the story of an artist who as a child displayed immense interest in the rise and fall and blending of notes.
Garrigue recalled her son’s first lessons on violin between ages three and four.
She was working with 6/8 time, on pulling notes with a bow from the strings without fingerwork.
“And in the child’s violin piece, I told him to imagine the notes moving, as a tornado of leaves blowing in circles in the fall,” she said.
“And it connected, you could see it. He had a real pull toward music.”
In years since, Davis has become a popular guest instructor, most recently completing courses at Yale University.
Davis has released two albums on compact disc: Prevailing Winds, which is a recital of rarely recorded 20th Century compositions for flute; and in 2011, he released On a Clear Morning, a program of works by Philippe Gaubert on period French instruments. Gaubert’s work dates to the early 1900s.
This native son’s return home highlights a special Piano By Nature performance, completing the popular music series’ 10-year celebration.
Davis will perform at the Hand House in collaboration with Westport pianist Rose Chancler.
Their program includes works of Hindemith, Poulenc, Griffes and Faure.
IF YOU GO
There are two performances scheduled at the Hand House. On Saturday, June 2, the evening’s music starts at 7 p.m. And on Sunday, June 3, the performance begins at 3 p.m.
Davis is also offering a master class for flutists on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Piano By Nature asks for donations to attend their music series, recommending $15 for adults and $5 for children.
Reservations by phone or email are suggested, as the room at the Hand House seats 50.
To reserve a chair, call 518-962-8899 or contact Chancler via email: rchancler99@gmail.com
Proceeds support non-profit Piano By Nature music presentations.