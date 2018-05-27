Immanual Davis returns home to perform

× Expand Photo provided Immanuel Davis in a few promotional images through the years, most recently posed with a number of historic flutes, each of which he has learned and loves to play.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A native son will return home next week for a special music program.

Flutist Immanuel Davis is celebrated internationally for his performance works, master classes and for his recording arts.

He’ll perform at a pair of concerts at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on June 2 and 3.

Davis’ professional resume includes Broadway shows, such as Fiddler on the Roof, Show Boat and Ragtime, along with recitals at Carnegie Hall and MoMa’s Summer Garden Series. He has performed with major national symphonies across the country.

Davis, now a music professor at the University of Minnesota, was born in Elizabethtown and took music classes at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School with Joe Wyant.

The lessons in school built from a family of musicians, long connected to the historic musical centers in this region.

“My mother taught him to play piano,” Davis’s mom, Jorie Garrigue told The Sun. “He had learned early to play violin and piano, but once he hit the flute, he never turned back.”

That first instrument and instruction came at school, she said.

By age 13, he was the organist for the United Church of Christ.

Davis’s talent for flute grew steadily into training with masters in New York City and at the North Carolina School of the Arts, eventually leading to a Master of Arts degree from Juilliard.

“He had a wonderful beginning here,” Garrigue said of her son’s childhood.

Garrigue for over a decade produced the Maplewood Music Festival, a celebration of baroque in Elizabethtown.

And as a Fulbright Scholar, Davis went on to study baroque flute in Holland, stirring an immense interest in playing and training on historic instruments, his mother shared.

As his ability deepened and Davis traveled, his mom has kept watch from their Adirondack home, marking progress with newspaper and journal clippings, photographs and performance programs.

The books are brimming now and include several reports chronicled by The Sun through the years.

Thin leaves of newsprint only partially contain the story of an artist who as a child displayed immense interest in the rise and fall and blending of notes.

Garrigue recalled her son’s first lessons on violin between ages three and four.