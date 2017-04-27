Implant Dental to open up new Plattsburgh location

× Implant Dental will soon open a new location at the Adirondack Professional Commons in the Town of Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Teeth in the town of Plattsburgh are about to get a little cleaner.

Dr. Kurt Kline, a local dentist that has been serving the region for more than 25 years, will soon open a new practice at the Adirondack Professional Commons on DeGrandpre Way.

The doctor’s sketch plan review was approved by the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board last week.

The new 6,237 square-foot office will allow for six new employees to be hired, with a capacity to serve about four people per hour, said Kline at the meeting.

Implant Dental, which currently has an office on Broad Street in the city of Plattsburgh, will draw over 30 dentists to the region for training five times per year, said Kline, many of whom will utilize the Plattsburgh International Airport and stay in local hotels.

Implant Dental has locations in Plattsburgh, Saratoga and Burlington, Vt.

The timeline for opening is unclear, and Kline did not return several calls seeking comment.

× A new ice cream stand is set to be built adjacent to Pizza Palace on Tom Miller Road in the Town of Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

SEASONAL DAIRY DELIGHTS

Pizza Palace — located on Tom Miller Road — will soon build a new ice cream stand adjacent to their pizza shop.

Patrick Verville, project leader, said that the company is still out to bid on portions of the project.

“If all the numbers are right, we’re hoping to be open around June 1,” Verville told the Sun.

The plan was approved by the Town of Plattsburgh planning board last week.

Plans are slated to include a new paved parking lot, new sidewalks and improved landscaping.

Apart from offering frozen treats, the 1,460 square-foot building will also feature an overhanging canopy roof to give customers a place to escape the sun.