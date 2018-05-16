Improving ‘4 Corners’ would help local economy

× Expand Christopher South Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett indicates the so-called “four corners” intersection in Chestertown, which he said does not indicate to travelers that they are coming to the Town of Chester. Improving gateways, he said, would help attract more tourists, making some businesses more viable in Chestertown.

CHESTER | Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett believes the town needs entry signs as part of an ongoing branding and marketing effort.

The intersection at Route 8 and U.S. Highway 9 is a rather nondescript northern gateway to downtown Chestertown.

“How can we make it look like you are coming into a town?” Leggett asked the town’s Economic Development Initiative Committee at a recent meeting.

Leggett said the so-called “four corners” section of town moved with the redirected Route 8 in the late-1960s.

The original four corners was at Main Street and Riverside Drive.

Chestertown does not have adequate signage at all the town borders to let people know they are entering town limits.

“Letting people know you are a community can be helpful,” Leggett said.

The Route 8/U.S. Highway 9 intersection is under state Department of Transportation jurisdiction.

Leggett has been in contact with the state DOT office in Warrensburg, and he said the town would have to set up a meeting with the state agency with conceptual plans and discuss what is possible. The entire process could take some time.

“They have a thorough review process that ensures motorist safety,” Leggett said.

On a broader level, the four key components of the committee include developing a creative economy, improving aesthetics and creating entry-level affordable housing.

Leggett was joined by North Warren Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Debra Eves, who helped outline some of their progress, which includes establishing an advisory committee to identify what should be developed in a program to stimulate the local economy.

The committee is utilizing the concept of “smart growth economic development,” or leveraging existing natural assets alongside the character and history of the town.

Eves referred to the idea of creating “authentic tourism” related to existing natural resources the town already has.

But a barrier to developing and marketing businesses that would benefit from tourism, she said, was people not knowing Chestertown exists.

“How do we attract drive-by tourists?” Eves said.