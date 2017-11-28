In a first, tentative Essex County budget meets tax cap

File photo
ELIZABETHTOWN | Time to crack out the champagne.
For the first time ever, Essex County is poised to meet the state-mandated tax cap.
The tentative 2018 budget contains a 2.23 percent increase in the tax levy, comfortably below the 2.40 percent threshold.
The proposed spending plan is the final in a five-year plan charted by Essex County Manager Dan Palmer to course correct the county’s finances after the county was chided by the state Comptroller’s Office in 2013 for an over-reliance on their savings.
Since 2014, the county has navigated annual planned tax increases designed to bolster their fund balance, which now sits at nearly $18 million — up from a nadir of less than $6 million in late 2013.
The 2018 proposed tax rate is $3.27 per $100,000 in assessed value, a 5 cent increase over 2017.
In contrast, the tax rate was $2.82 in 2014, making the total increase over the five-year period 45 cents, an average of nine cents per year.
The tax rate over the years has been stabilized by steady increases in assessed value, Palmer said, and is currently the 52nd lowest rate in state according to state Comptroller’s Office.
“I am pleased to say we have accomplished the goals that we set out to do,” Palmer said in a statement.
Raising taxes is never popular, he said. But it’s equally important to be honest with people.
Palmer previewed the tentative spending plan at a public hearing on Monday.
Total appropriations are $105,370,992, and the tentative tax levy is $22,400,000.
Salaries for county employees have been increased $1 million over current levels to $24.3 million.
Palmer attributes the increase to several factors: The county earlier this year agreed to adjust the 40-hour wage rate to the 35-hour rates.
All county workers received a 4.5 percent pay bump. And the county also reached a deal with CSEA to award employees hired after 2009 with seven years of experience with 5 percent adjustments.
The manager estimates fewer than 20 employees will be affected by the latter.
But he is mindful of workforce recruitment issues in the region.
“We’re rewarding people who have been long-term employees of the county,” he said.
The salaries for county lawmakers have been set at $24,325.04 for the board chairman; $21,324 for the budget liaison officer and $19,325 for the 16 rank-and-file supervisors.
Health insurance costs decreased by $437,972, or 3.90 percent, due to favorable experience rates.
Self-insured pharmacy costs are down by $462,934, a 4.9 percent decrease over 2017. Retirement costs increased by 5.5 percent, or $204,642, driven largely by salary increases.
Sales tax remains flat at $29 million, with $1.8 million being allocated to the county’s 18 towns. State-mandated Medicaid costs remain the same at $6.6 million annually.
Unlike in past years, Palmer declined to criticize the state mandates which soak up an estimated 80 percent of the tax levy annually.
“My hope moving forward is the state doesn’t make it worse,” he said.
But the manager said he continued to harbor concerns over costs associated with recently-passed state legislation raising the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, a measure that will transfer juveniles into family court.
It’s expected the need for attorneys will increase to accommodate the increased caseload, Palmer said.
Palmer also said the county was concerned over shifts in indigent defense law that require counsel to be provided at arraignments.
“There has been discussion that the state will cover these costs, but as always with the state, we have to be concerned with the level of funding and how long the funding will support that,” he said.
Lawmakers appeared effusive over the plan.
“Mr. Palmer has done an outstanding job along with (County Auditor) Ms. Wolf in putting this budget together,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston. “We used to have some pretty ugly meetings over our budget.”
Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) said, “I was never too sure on that five-year plan either. But we’re here where we are today because of your persistence.”
Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield) also expressed satisfaction.
“It brings back memories of residents from my town coming into my office very explicitly upset with me from supporting that five-year-plan,” he said.
Lawmakers are expected to work out final details at their session on Dec. 5 before adopting the plan, which has a state-mandated deadline of Dec. 20.