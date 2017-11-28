In a first, tentative Essex County budget meets tax cap

× Expand File photo Essex County’s tentative 2018 budget contains a 2.23 percent increase in the tax levy, comfortably below the 2.40 percent tax cap threshold. .

ELIZABETHTOWN | Time to crack out the champagne.

For the first time ever, Essex County is poised to meet the state-mandated tax cap.

The tentative 2018 budget contains a 2.23 percent increase in the tax levy, comfortably below the 2.40 percent threshold.

The proposed spending plan is the final in a five-year plan charted by Essex County Manager Dan Palmer to course correct the county’s finances after the county was chided by the state Comptroller’s Office in 2013 for an over-reliance on their savings.

Since 2014, the county has navigated annual planned tax increases designed to bolster their fund balance, which now sits at nearly $18 million — up from a nadir of less than $6 million in late 2013.

The 2018 proposed tax rate is $3.27 per $100,000 in assessed value, a 5 cent increase over 2017.

In contrast, the tax rate was $2.82 in 2014, making the total increase over the five-year period 45 cents, an average of nine cents per year.

The tax rate over the years has been stabilized by steady increases in assessed value, Palmer said, and is currently the 52nd lowest rate in state according to state Comptroller’s Office.

“I am pleased to say we have accomplished the goals that we set out to do,” Palmer said in a statement.

Raising taxes is never popular, he said. But it’s equally important to be honest with people.

Palmer previewed the tentative spending plan at a public hearing on Monday.

Total appropriations are $105,370,992, and the tentative tax levy is $22,400,000.

Salaries for county employees have been increased $1 million over current levels to $24.3 million.

Palmer attributes the increase to several factors: The county earlier this year agreed to adjust the 40-hour wage rate to the 35-hour rates.

All county workers received a 4.5 percent pay bump. And the county also reached a deal with CSEA to award employees hired after 2009 with seven years of experience with 5 percent adjustments.

The manager estimates fewer than 20 employees will be affected by the latter.

But he is mindful of workforce recruitment issues in the region.