In a victory for newspapers, ITC rejects newsprint tariffs

× Expand File photo The U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously decided to terminate duties on uncoated groundwood paper from Canada on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | The U.S. International Trade Commission has nixed tariffs implemented by the Trump administration on imported newsprint, delivering a victory for the newspaper industry.

“Today is a great day for American journalism,” said David Chavern, president and CEO of News Media Alliance, which represents about 2,000 newspapers in North America.

The ITC ruled Wednesday U.S. newsprint manufacturers weren’t harmed by Canadian imports, dismissing a chief criticism of a hedge fund-owned paper mill in Washington state who argued the low prices put American mills at a disadvantage.

The tariffs caused prices of newsprint to increase by as much as 22 percent before the U.S. Commerce Department slightly reduced the tariffs earlier this month to about 17 percent.

Newspapers across the U.S. have been contending with seismic shifts in subscription and advertising models over the past decades, and many publishers said the tariffs had the potential to be devastating to their survival.

The hikes have led to increased newsstand prices across the country. Other newspapers have chopped sections, reduced page counts and cut down on the frequency of publication, including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which said it would stop printing papers Tuesdays and Saturdays this week.

“The ITC’s decision will help to preserve the vitality of local newspapers and prevent additional job losses in the printing and publishing sectors,” said Chavern. “The end of these unwarranted tariffs means local newspapers can focus once again on playing a vital role in our democracy by keeping citizens informed and connected to the daily life of their communities.”

Lawmakers have urged the ITC to reconsider the rules following their implementation in January, appealing to Trump administration officials and co-sponsoring legislation to suspend the duties and further study the issue.

“This is tremendous news and I applaud the ITC for this important decision,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in a statement. “Our district is home to a thriving local press corps that would be unfairly burdened by these costs, harming local journalism and the families across our district that rely on these important organizations. I was pleased to lead the effort in Congress to push back against these tariffs and will continue to support our local press corps.”

U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer, who railed against the tariffs in a visit to Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs earlier this summer, also welcomed the decision.

“These tariffs were extremely harmful to our regional newspapers – the lifeblood of our local communities – and I worked hard to remove them," Schumer said in a statement. "The International Trade Commission made the exactly right decision today to completely eliminate them. I will remain vigilant to make sure that they never return."