In Thurman, heated argument leads to exodus

× Expand Photo provided In a recent town meeting, councilors sparred over whether pay of elected and appointed officials should be deferred until the town has enough money to meet its obligations — a resolution that was passed 3-0 after Thurman Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde and town board member Joan Harris left the meeting.

ATHOL | After an hour-long argument about whether the Town of Thurman was in a solid financial position or not — and after Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde and Town Councilwoman Joan Harris walked out of the special board meeting held last Friday — the three remaining board members voted unanimously to postpone compensation for all but one of the government’s elected officials, pay off a $300,000 debt to the bank, and temporarily lay off the town’s six hourly workers.

The decisions followed Glens Falls National Bank placing a “hold” last week on about $191,000 of the town’s general account to secure loan repayment, and the board members learning that the town had only about $34,000 available in their bank accounts to pay ongoing town operations other than highway-related expenses.

In contrast, in early January 2017 immediately before former town supervisor Evelyn Wood resigned, the town had $410,000 set aside in savings and unexpended balances.

Hyde had suggested paying back only a portion of the bank loan — and making installment payments toward the remaining overdue balance, but Seaman said she had talked to bank officials, and they needed the delinquent debt paid back as soon as possible.

Hyde walked out of the meeting after contending that the town could forestall paying the bank back until the state legislature passed a home-rule measure that would legitimize the loan, and after a quarterly sales tax revenue check was received, likely in early August.

“We’ll be quickly getting a whole bunch of money from sales tax — were not in bad shape at all,” Hyde said, contending that the austerity measures, effective July 2, were too drastic.

Board member Gail Seaman countered that there was “no guarantee” the legislature would reconvene in several weeks and pass the home rule-legislation.

Hyde said she had “run into somebody who had run into somebody” that said the home-rule approval was imminent.

The home-rule legislation would grant retroactive approval to a $313,000 loan the town received last year to develop two new town wells and supply water to six homes and town buildings after groundwater around the town hall was contaminated by runoff from the town’s former road-salt stockpile.