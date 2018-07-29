In wake of attempted cyber attacks, officials spar over safeguards

LAKE GEORGE | Controversy over compensation for the Town of Lake George’s computer consultant erupted at the July 9 town board meeting, leading to town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson’s declaration he wouldn’t continue his role of coordinating the government’s information technology concerns.

Earlier, Dickinson had said Jeff Adams, an independent computer consultant for the town, had spent many hours evaluating the town’s computer systems, and had determined that computer-system security was lacking.

Dickinson proposed that Adams be paid $12,000 to obtain and install security software and take other measures to assure that sensitive information couldn’t be hacked and stolen — or the systems couldn’t be subject to lockout and ransom demands.

Dozens of municipalities, hospitals, businesses and school districts across the nation have been subject to such attacks and many have paid ransom to regain access to their computer systems.

Dickinson said that Adams had detected between six to eight attempts to attack the town’s computer system had recently occurred, and said that upgraded security protection was an urgent matter, considering the system was vital for the town’s functions and that the town’s 100 employees’ personal information needed to remain secure and private.

Dickinson asked for authorization to pay Adams $12,000 for the initial security measures, plus an ongoing stipend of 4.25 hours per week at his current rate of $70 per hour through 2018 to maintain information technology security and perform “general maintenance” of the computer equipment and software, and to resolve any problems occurring with the system.

To date, Adams has been working on an “as-needed” basis, but Dickinson said that Adams sought to have a regular weekly stipend instead.

Deputy Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto expressed concerns over the weekly $297.50 pay — that it might establish a permanent position in the town at an ongoing cost — plus that weekly compensation based on hours might be counter to state and federal definitions of an independent contractor, requiring the town to reclassify him as an employee.

The board deferred a decision on the $12,000 lump-sum payment, citing a need to research costs of anti-hacking software, and the absence of funds budgeted for such a project.

A suggestion to obtain bids for the work prompted Dickinson to say that a bidding process had already occurred, resulting in the hiring of Adams. Dickinson added that Adams was a lifelong friend and had earned his trust, proving his expertise with not only the computer system in Dickinson’s surveying enterprise, but in Adams’ prior position as information technology supervisor for Skidmore College.

Citing Adams’ achievements to date, Dickinson said that unlike some other computer consultants, Adams was up front about the limitations of his expertise, was honest, and wouldn’t suggest system changes or purchases that weren’t necessary.

“Jeff’s a talented guy with resources,” Dickinson said. “He hasn’t been giving me lip-service and ‘hokus pokus.’”

Dickinson said the issue of establishing weekly pay for Adams was urgent.

“I don’t want to go another day without total security,” he said.

Dickinson called for a vote on the weekly $297.50 pay for Adams, but the board voted 3-2 against it, prompting Dickinson to walk out of the meeting for about 5 minutes.

Board members said they were in favor of retaining Adams and appreciated his work, but they sought to obtain information, over the next two weeks, from other municipalities about their computer security and system maintenance measures.

Board members suggested that Adams attend a workshop meeting July 17 and discuss the town’s computer security issues.

At the July 9 meeting’s conclusion, Dickinson said he was giving up overseeing the town’s computer systems.

“I’m done being your I.T. guy,” he said. “I’m not wasting any more time on it.”