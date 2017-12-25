Inaugural Adirondack Snowshoe Fest lands in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE | One year after hosting the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships, the Village of Saranac Lake will leverage this international experience to host a new snowshoe weekend called the Adirondack Snowshoe Fest on Feb. 24 and 25, 2018.

“Through hard work and extraordinary volunteerism, Saranac Lake became highly regarded in the snowshoe community, and now we want to leverage our brand to boost local tourism,” said Village Mayor Clyde Rabideau.

The 2017 WSSF World Snowshoe Championships, which attracted more than 400 competitors from over 15 nations, came close to being canceled due to a winter thaw that melted away many inches of snow leaving only bare ground.

Notwithstanding, the region and community came together the day before, trucking hundreds of loads of snow from outlying areas to the Dewey Mountain Ski Center, which was then hauled up-mountain by sleds and spread upon the race course by scores of volunteers responding literally overnight by word-of-mouth and social media.

Rabideau called the effort “one of Saranac Lake’s great moments and a testament to our unconquerable community spirit.”

Adirondack Snowshoe Fest organizers are putting together a two-day weekend event package which will entice many participants to stay overnight and feature a series of races for all skill levels plus entertainment options.

Included in the mix will be the second annual Shoe-Be-Doo, a 5K fun walk or run for families and individuals.

The name of the Facebook page for the World Snowshoe Championships was recently changed to “Adirondack Snowshoe Fest” and can be easily found at facebook.com/adirondacksnowshoefest.

For more information, visit saranaclake.com/events/adirondack-snowshoe-fest.