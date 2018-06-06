Inca hangs up her leash

× Expand Photo provided Inca poses with handler Christopher Bresett and students and teachers at Moriah Central School on the occasion of her retirement as a search dog.

MORIAH | Inca the Search Dog is enjoying her retirement.

Inca officially retired during a ceremony at Moriah Central School recently after she’d served 10 years as a search hound with Champlain Valley Search and Rescue.

Once of three search canines with Champlain Valley Search and Rescue K9 Unit of Keeseville, she also received an award for her work and interacted with students gathered in the school auditorium for the ceremony.

Search and Rescue Dog Handler Christopher Bresett said Inca put in 10 years of work, from 2008 to 2018.

“Having a working dog retire is always bittersweet, but she has devoted her working life to serving our great community and beyond,” Bresett said. “Now it’s her time for her to enjoy the spoils of retirement.”

Dr. Rachel Downty Beech and Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish were on hand to honor Inca, who also served as a Human Remains Detection Dog.

Downty Beech is assistant professor of the Online Emergency Management Program for the Department of Fire Science at Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences.

“Inca has put in a lot of hours helping find lost and missing people,” Jaquish said. “She deserves a pleasant retirement.”

Bresett thanked teacher Matt Pray for organizing everything in Inca’s honor.

Moriah elementary and high school students thanked and petted Inca on their way out of the assembly.