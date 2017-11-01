Incumbent Lake George super challenged by board member

LAKE GEORGE | In the municipality’s only contested race, Town of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson faces a challenge from six-year councilman Dan Hurley.
Name: Dennis Dickinson (Incumbent)
Age: 71
Ballot Party Affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Professional surveyor and engineer; Lake George Supervisor 1980-1983 and 2012-2017.
Qualifications: Knowledgeable and experienced in public policy, municipal governance, budgeting and civil engineering projects. Solid record of financial conservatism and protecting the environment. Have served as a strong advocate for the town of Lake George on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, particularly regarding the town’s economic growth and the lake’s health. I have a track record of working well with other area municipal leaders and state officials.
Accomplishments in office: Overseen and completed many stormwater control projects; created a sewer initiative, with grant funding, to assist landowners in installing or upgrading shoreline septic systems; worked with the Village of Lake George to consolidate services, boosting efficiency and saving taxpayers’ money.
Was a leader in the successful effort to launch a nationally-recognized mandatory boat inspection program to control invasive species. Led an effort utilizing new technology to reduce road salt use by 30 percent. Pursued environmentally friendly projects, including installing hybrid/electric vehicle charging stations.
Reorganized the county bed tax distribution and guidelines, implementing programs promoted by the area business community. Upgraded the sanitary ordinances to speed up the permitting process.
Oversaw the $7.2 million Gateway project to improve Route 9; helped develop the Lake George Welcome Corner, revived the trolley service and purchased a 14-passengger senior bus. Worked many long hours on a multi-agency task force to successfully discover and abate pollution that was contaminating Million Dollar Beach.
Goals if re-elected: Pursue efforts to stem the woolly adelgid’s attack on hemlock trees; work with village officials on the road salt reduction initiative; work toward increasing parking, particularly for events; undertake more efforts to consolidate services with Lake George; examine the potential for developing a mountain-bike park, pursue rebuilding Fort George Road with sidewalks and parking; boost wintertime connections for snowmobiles to Lake George and beyond.
Little known fact about me: I play the guitar and harmonica.
Name: Dan Hurley
Age: 77
Ballot party line: Democrat, Conservative
Occupation: Electrical contractor; Lake George town board member for six years.
Qualifications: Graduate of Christian Brothers Academy; attended Paul Smith’s College. Also, I’ve served as president of Lake George Kiwanis Club; as a board member of American Legion Post 374, and on the Buildings & Grounds Committee of Sacred Heart Church. Successful Proprietor of Dan Hurley Electric for 35-plus years.
Business experience includes estimating, job bidding and negotiating contracts.
I am a U.S. Army veteran, honorably discharged. I am honest, have a strong work ethic, and I’m willing to work with others.
As town board member, I facilitated sewer line improvements, senior services,interacted with the town highway department, rescue squad, fire department and Diamond Point Water District.
Goals if elected: Continue to work cooperatively with all town personnel, offering direction and support as required. Continue to provide helpful services to Lake George citizens while not increasing the tax rate.
I’d pursue and utilize grants when available and continue to encourage tourism for the Lake George region.
Top issues in the campaign include protecting the lake, enhancing water safety, lakewater cleanliness and boosting beach access.
I will work to extend the sewer district and domestic water lines northwest on Rte. 9. and continue ongoing efforts to slip-line Caldwell sewer lines. I will also work to resolve the Diamond Point Beach access problem and work on decreasing water rates for the Diamond Point Water District.
A little known fact about me: I am a huge Bruce Springsteen fan, having attended more than 15 of his concerts. I also love to ride motorcycles — I own four.