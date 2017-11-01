Incumbent Lake George super challenged by board member

LAKE GEORGE | In the municipality’s only contested race, Town of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson faces a challenge from six-year councilman Dan Hurley.

Name: Dennis Dickinson (Incumbent)

Age: 71

Ballot Party Affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Professional surveyor and engineer; Lake George Supervisor 1980-1983 and 2012-2017.

Qualifications: Knowledgeable and experienced in public policy, municipal governance, budgeting and civil engineering projects. Solid record of financial conservatism and protecting the environment. Have served as a strong advocate for the town of Lake George on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, particularly regarding the town’s economic growth and the lake’s health. I have a track record of working well with other area municipal leaders and state officials.

Accomplishments in office: Overseen and completed many stormwater control projects; created a sewer initiative, with grant funding, to assist landowners in installing or upgrading shoreline septic systems; worked with the Village of Lake George to consolidate services, boosting efficiency and saving taxpayers’ money.

Was a leader in the successful effort to launch a nationally-recognized mandatory boat inspection program to control invasive species. Led an effort utilizing new technology to reduce road salt use by 30 percent. Pursued environmentally friendly projects, including installing hybrid/electric vehicle charging stations.

Reorganized the county bed tax distribution and guidelines, implementing programs promoted by the area business community. Upgraded the sanitary ordinances to speed up the permitting process.

Oversaw the $7.2 million Gateway project to improve Route 9; helped develop the Lake George Welcome Corner, revived the trolley service and purchased a 14-passengger senior bus. Worked many long hours on a multi-agency task force to successfully discover and abate pollution that was contaminating Million Dollar Beach.

Goals if re-elected: Pursue efforts to stem the woolly adelgid’s attack on hemlock trees; work with village officials on the road salt reduction initiative; work toward increasing parking, particularly for events; undertake more efforts to consolidate services with Lake George; examine the potential for developing a mountain-bike park, pursue rebuilding Fort George Road with sidewalks and parking; boost wintertime connections for snowmobiles to Lake George and beyond.

Little known fact about me: I play the guitar and harmonica.