Incumbents cruise to victory in local races

× Expand Voters in Essex County largely returned incumbents to office on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

ELIZABETHTOWN — It was a good night to be an incumbent in Essex County.

All three of incumbent town supervisors facing contested races racked up huge 3 to 1 victories over their opponents after polls closed on Tuesday night.

Wilmington Supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston easily bested Bill Sibalski 78 to 22 percent, winning a sixth term.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi also scored a sixth two-year term, easily routing Brian Barrett 74 to 26 percent.

In a rematch from 2015, Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano defeated his predecessor Bill Grinnell, who waged in a write-in campaign, 79 to 22 percent.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague and Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw ran unopposed and were re-elected to four-year terms.

TOWN COUNCIL RACES

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the Keene Town Council saw an upset with Teresa Cheetham-Palen defeating long-serving Councilman Paul Martin, 296-216.

Incumbent Robert Biesemeyer garnered 309 votes and will retain his seat.

A crowded town council field in Jay saw Councilman John Sheldrake fend off a challenge from Katherine Mongulla, 291-240.

Robert Segall defeated Councilwoman Amy Shalton 444-226, with Spencer Reynolds garnering 340 votes.

Ticonderoga Town Councilman David Woods won re-election, with Joyce Cooper and Health Towne winning seats on the board, 662 and 334, respectively.

A write-in candidate received 133 votes.

Chesterfield saw incumbents Clayton Barber (331) and Richard Klages (428) fend off challenges from newcomers Patrick Mitchell, with 272 votes, and Steven Googin garnering 244.

In Newcomb, a newcomer managed to bump off a sitting board member:’

Lana Fennessy garnered 145 votes, sending Paul Hai, who received 105, to defeat.

Incumbent Donald Bott (127) will retain his seat.

Two sitting councilman in North Elba, Derek Doty and John Favro, fended off a challenge from Bryan Kennelly, with totals at 1278, 949 and 758, respectively.

In Elizabethtown, Councilman William Wright, Jr. will retain his seat after earning 247 votes.

Jay Heald bested Cathleen Reusser to fill a vacant seat, 202-158.

Incumbents in North Hudson were also re-elected: Robert Dobie and Marshall Gero were the top two vote-getters in a four-person race, with 92 and 72, respectively, fending off challenges from Bryan Caza, 56, and Tammy Brown, with 45.

And following a contentious election season that saw the lawmakers come under criticism for their votes on the Stewart’s expansion project, Schroon Councilman Roger Friedman and Meg Wood fought back a challenge from Don Miller, a write-in candidate, with vote totals at 307, 325 and 204, respectively.

We’ll update this story with more information as it comes in.