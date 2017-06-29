Independence festivities starting early

ELIZABETHTOWN — Several communities throughout the region will be celebrating the U-S-of-A over the next few days, kicking off with events this Saturday.

WESTPORT

Westport will hold its annual Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, July 1, with a parade set to step off at 4 p.m. Fireworks will cap the evening around 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit westportny.com.

WILLSBORO/ESSEX

The festivities for the annual joint Independence celebration between the two towns will be held in Willsboro this year, with fireworks on the evening of Monday, July 3 being shot off from the field between Paine Soccer field and Willsboro Central School. The parade will be on Tuesday, July 4, at 11 a.m. The route will be from Mountain View Drive across Maple Street onto Route 22 onto Farrell Road onto Point Road and end at the Paine Soccer Field. For more information, visit the Town of Willsboro’s Facebook Page.

JAY

The annual Fourth of July Festivities, hosted by the Jay Volunteer Fire Department, will take place Tuesday, July 4, with the parade stepping off at noon and running from the parking area to the fire department.

At the department, there will be a pair of bands providing entertainment with the first starting after the parade and second from 5 to 9 p.m. Also at the department will be the annual games and events along with food vendors.

Fireworks will take place at dusk, between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the parade can call 524-2696.

LAKE PLACID

The Lake Placid Fourth of July Gala Parade will take place Tuesday, July 4, stepping off at 5 p.m. with marching bands, local civic groups, businesses and individuals,

The Songs at Mirror Lake concert series will take place from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Mid’s Park bandshell, while the Set The Night to Music fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks choreographed to music broadcast on local radio station 93.3 FM WSLP.

For more information, visit lakeplacid.com.

SARANAC LAKE

The annual Old Fashioned Fourth in Saranac Lake starts at 10 a.m. with the annual Kid’s Parade that ends in Riverside Park. The farmer’s market will be open with food booths and live music. The Saranac Lake Rotary will have a treat concession. At dusk, the fireworks show will take place over Lake Flower.

For more information, visit saranaclake.com.