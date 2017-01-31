Indian athletes denied visas to world snowshoe championships

At least two athletes have been denied entry to U.S. following travel ban

by

SARANAC LAKE — At least two athletes from India have had their travel visas denied for the upcoming 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake.

“Only this team, only these two athletes,” said Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau. 

A team of 15 from India had been scheduled to compete at the event, scheduled for Feb. 24-25 in Saranac Lake. 

The two affected are from Kashmir, the region between Afghanistan, China and Pakistan.

Rabideau made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The mayor shared a correspondence with Abid Khan, who said he just returned from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. 

All of his documents were in order, he said, including letters from the World Snowshoe Federation, a support letter from Rabideau and documents detailing his financial background. 

No documents were missing, he said.

“After returning [the embassy official] said, ‘Sorry, due to our current policy, we can’t issue your visa,’” according to the post. 

The number of affected visitors could increase, said Rabideau, because no other team members have yet applied for their documents.

“They haven’t notified me of their application yet,” he said. “These were the first two to apply out of that five-person contingent.”

Ten other athletes from the team said they would not be participating (but Rabideau said that could be unrelated).

Rabideau met and bonded with the team last year in Vezza d’Oglio, Italy.

President Trump signed an executive order last week temporarily banning travel from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. 

India is not on that list.

The state department has issued travel advisories to India in the past. But no such advisory exists at present, according to the U.S. State Department.

Rabideau contacted U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand early Tuesday morning.

“Those two ought to be able to dig in and find out,” he said.

Rabideau said this is the first time this has happened in his experience while hosting world-class athletic events.

“It’s very challenging not to speculate,” Rabideau said.

Paul Smiths Athletic Director Jim Tucker also expressed his disappointment. 

“What a potential way to provide some cultural enrichment for our community,” he wrote on Facebook, “denied by the United States government.”

Over 150 athletes from 15 nations are slated to participate in the event. 

Tags

by

Circulars

View More Circulars

Letters to the Editor

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines