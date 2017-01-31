Indian athletes denied visas to world snowshoe championships

× Expand Jim Tucker At least two athletes from India scheduled to participate in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake next month have been denied their visas. Mayor Clyde Rabideau is concerned the athletes have been unfairly ensnared in President Trump’s travel ban. Pictured above: Tanveer Hussain, Umer Nabi, Lenore Elizabeth Marcuson, Rand Snyder, Chloe Mattilio and Matty Ice Leichty enjoy the outdoors in Vezza d'Oglio, Italy while preparing for the 2016 Snowshoe World Championships.

SARANAC LAKE — At least two athletes from India have had their travel visas denied for the upcoming 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake.

“Only this team, only these two athletes,” said Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau.

A team of 15 from India had been scheduled to compete at the event, scheduled for Feb. 24-25 in Saranac Lake.

The two affected are from Kashmir, the region between Afghanistan, China and Pakistan.

Rabideau made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The mayor shared a correspondence with Abid Khan, who said he just returned from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi.

All of his documents were in order, he said, including letters from the World Snowshoe Federation, a support letter from Rabideau and documents detailing his financial background.

No documents were missing, he said.

“After returning [the embassy official] said, ‘Sorry, due to our current policy, we can’t issue your visa,’” according to the post.

The number of affected visitors could increase, said Rabideau, because no other team members have yet applied for their documents.

“They haven’t notified me of their application yet,” he said. “These were the first two to apply out of that five-person contingent.”

Ten other athletes from the team said they would not be participating (but Rabideau said that could be unrelated).

Rabideau met and bonded with the team last year in Vezza d’Oglio, Italy.

President Trump signed an executive order last week temporarily banning travel from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

India is not on that list.

The state department has issued travel advisories to India in the past. But no such advisory exists at present, according to the U.S. State Department.

Rabideau contacted U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand early Tuesday morning.

“Those two ought to be able to dig in and find out,” he said.

Rabideau said this is the first time this has happened in his experience while hosting world-class athletic events.

“It’s very challenging not to speculate,” Rabideau said.

Paul Smiths Athletic Director Jim Tucker also expressed his disappointment.

“What a potential way to provide some cultural enrichment for our community,” he wrote on Facebook, “denied by the United States government.”

Over 150 athletes from 15 nations are slated to participate in the event.