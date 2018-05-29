Indian Lake ‘Q-ing’ up for first quadrathlon

× Expand Photo courtesy of the World Quadrathlon Federation website Swimmers are shown entering the water from an event posted on the World Quadrathlon Federation website. The “Do the Q” Indian Lake Quadrathlon, scheduled for June 16, is being promoted on the world federation’s website.

INDIAN LAKE | The American Quadrathlon Association is working out the final details of the first quadrathlon to be held in the United States, which is scheduled to be held June 16 in Indian Lake.

“All the nuts and bolts are starting to come together,” said Leonard Carbonara, the founder and lead organizer of the “Do the Q” Indian Lake Quadrathlon.

The quadrathlon, which is popular in Europe but has yet to have an event organized in the United States, consists of four parts: swimming, kayaking, biking and running.

The Indian Lake Quadrathlon will begin at Byron Park on Abanakee Lake with a half-mile swim followed by kayaking for four miles. Contestants will leave the water and complete a 30-kilometer (18.64 miles) bike event on state Route 28 before finishing the quadrathlon with a 5k run, also along Route 28.

Carbonara, who reported to the Indian Lake Town Board at its May board meeting, said the organization has been working on getting volunteers, coordinating with town departments and talking to law enforcement.

Because a part of the quadrathlon takes place on state highways, the state Department of Transportation required an approval letter from the New York State Police.

Carbonara also lined up support from the Indian Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps to work out a plan to cover the event.

A group of volunteer citizens band (CB) operators will be helping to keep track of the competitors.

Volunteers will act as spotters for the swimmers and kayakers as they go through the course to make sure everyone is safe and going in the right direction.

Volunteers will also act as marshals on the roadways, manning water stops and directing the runners.

Maps of the event routes can be found at www.dothequad.com.

Carbonara said the Department of Health recommended testing the water in Abanakee Lake for coliform. Indian Lake’s Department of Sewer and Water Superintendent Kevin King planned to have the water tested earlier this month and another test closer to the event.

Although not required, organizers are planing to have a lifeguard for the event.

On Friday, June 15, the “Do the Q” event will hold a spaghetti dinner for all the participants. The venue will be decided once the organizers have an idea of the number of participants. So far, Carbonara said, most of the participants are relatively local people who don’t need lodging information, but organizers are able to provide that information.

Although registration has been slow, it is not unexpected because it is the first year of the event.

“Once the ship gets away from the dock it will pick up steam,” Carbonara said.

Carbonara envisions state and national level quadrathlon championships, with the United States eventually being represented on the world stage

For more information or registration, call the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce at 518-648-5112.