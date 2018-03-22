Indian Lake aims to host first-ever U.S. quadrathlon

× Expand The Indian Lakes Chamber of Commerce is spearheading an effort to bring a “quadrathlon” to the Town of Indian Lake - the first ever such event in the United States. The event is tentatively scheduled for June 16, and organizers are hoping to get at least 50 entrants for the inaugural event.

INDIAN LAKE | Indian Lake wants to become the first venue in the United States to host a “quadrathlon.”

The debut installment of the AQA Quadrathlon is scheduled for June 16 in Indian Lake, according to the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce (ILCC), who briefed the town board last week and asked for their support.

The event will be organized under the newly-minted American Quadrathlon Association, said Chamber of Commerce President Bill Murphy and fellow chamber board member Leonard Carbonara.

Board members appeared enthused.

“The Iron Man and triathlon competitions are quite popular, so I think this (quadrathlon) has potential,” said Councilwoman Patricia Ryan-Curry, referring to the annual event in Lake Placid.

The event’s early slogan?

“Do the Q.”

The quadrathlon one-ups the triathlon by adding kayaking to swimming, biking and running.

Although the quadrathlon started in Europe in 1987, no other quadrathlon has been run in the U.S. since then.

Carbonara said early plans for a course in Indian Lake include an approximately half-mile swim, followed by a four-mile paddle.

Athletes would then get out of the water and perform a 10k bike ride followed by a 10k run.

ILCC aimed to sign up at least 50 people at the Adirondack Summer Sports & Fitness Expo held last week in Saratoga Springs.

Carbonara said he is optimistic the event will see liftoff because there are other triathlon or “Iron Man” events held in the region.

He said there are over 550,000 members of the national triathlon association, and triathletes are always looking for something different to do.

According to the World Quadrathlon Federation (WQF), the event always begins with the swim and finishes with the run, but the kayaking and biking events can be switched.

And while the WQF lists middle and long distance events, Murphy said they are proposing Indian Lake host a sprint distance quadrathlon, which includes a three-quarters of a kilometer swim, 20km bike, 4km kayak, and a 5km run.

The newly formed AQA has copyrighted the name “quadrathlon” under Carbonara’s name, and ILCC would be entitled to license fees for others’ use of the name.