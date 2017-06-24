Indian Lake American Legion looking for a few good men

× Expand Photo provided DSC00290 A photo from American Legion Post 1392 shows members from the Indian Lake post collecting cans and bottles at the town landfill. Revenue from the deposits go to supporting the post’s community efforts.

INDIAN LAKE — American Legion Post 1392 in Indian Lake is in dire need of some help.

Post Adjutant Frank Casazza, 92, said he is among some 65 members on the roster.

But there are only three to nine members who keep the post going.

“These members are 65 to 95 years old,” Casazza said.

Casazza was stationed in England during World War II as part of the 8th Air Force 446th Bomber Group, where he was a navigator on heavy bombers such as the B-24.

These days, he and three or four other guys will go to the landfill and navigate through the deposit cans and bottles, separating them and taking them back to the post.

“It’s pretty labor intensive,” Casazza said.

According to Casazza, a man comes to the post and picks up the recycling, and pays them on his next visit.

The money collected goes to support the post and its charitable efforts. However, he said, it’s the same half-dozen members who are involved in the work the American Legion does.

Without active members, Casazza fears the post will be forced to disband.

And without the American Legion, there would be:

No donations from the Legion to the Volunteer Fire Company and Ambulance Corps; no Legion’s scholarships for high school seniors; no free use of medical aids, such as walkers, crutches and hospital beds.

There will be no veterans organization to lay wreaths on Memorial Day; no organization to put flags on veterans’ graves; no hall available as a meeting place; no burial detail; no free ice cream on Flag Day for school children; no spring clean-up along the roadway; no free breakfast for town work crews; no contributions for community youth programs, and no local support for veterans.

Casazza said in the winter there are four or five members who will do the post’s work. In the summer they can get about nine guys.

“That is if we have help from guys who are not even members…not even military,” he said.

The American Legion goes to the landfill every Monday and Friday at 7 a.m. and works for anywhere from a half-hour to an hour, or so.

“All we are looking for is a couple hours per month,” he said.

Afterwards, they meet for coffee at the One Stop (Mondays) or the Cedar Rivers Golf Course (Fridays).

Post 1392 also has trouble making the slate of officers required for the Legion, with some of them doing double duty.

American Legion Post 1392 meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at 6362 W. Main St., Indian Lake.

For more information or to join the post, call Casazza at (518) 648-5263, or post commander Ken Cannan at (518) 648-5624.