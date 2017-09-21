Indian Lake awarded smart growth grant

× Indian Lake has been awarded a $73,500 state smart growth grant. Pictured above: Poker Paddle participants launch from alongside Chain Lakes Road adjacent to the Indian Lake Town Beach, one of the areas considered for improvement by grant funding. Photo by Bill Quinlivan

INDIAN LAKE | Indian Lake has been awarded a $73,500 state smart growth grant.

Their focus is to support cultural amenities, recreation and economic growth consistent with environmental protection in the Adirondacks and the Catskills.

The grant funding, made possible through the state’s Environmental Protection Fund, will go towards covering projects in Indian Lake that include improving access to Essex Chain Lakes’ recreation opportunities, including developing a gateway informational kiosk at the Route 28 and Chain Lakes Road intersection.

The project would be inline with suggestions contained in the town’s recently adopted comprehensive plan that direct the town to consider installing additional signage to promote the available recreational access.

Other potential projects include the creation of camping facilities and the development of a formal boat launch with access from Chain Lakes Road.

Because the majority of Lake Abanakee’s shoreline along the road is town-owned, part of the funding could be directed toward fostering an environmentally friendly, tourism-related roadside or waterfront walkway with interpretive signage, and other water-based activities appropriate to the lake such as stand-up paddle boarding, paddle boats, canoeing and kayaking.

The plan envisions that such a waterfront corridor would serve as a gateway to and from the greater Essex Chain complex.

The Town of Indian Lake has already begun to establish a Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee and it will fall within their purview to prioritize the projects within the framework of the funding.

In all, $1.35 million in grants were awarded to some 24 organizations and communities throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley and the North Country.