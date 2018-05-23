Indian Lake board votes to accept deed for former car dealership

Christopher South
Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells goes through a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) survey form during the May 14 town board meeting. The survey was part of a process of acquiring the site of a former auto dealership on Route 30 in Indian Lake. The town received a $300,000 downtown development grant for purchasing the property. No plans for the property have been determined.
INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Town Board voted unanimously last week to accept a deed of real property for a former car dealership in downtown Indian Lake.
The nearly eight-acre parcel, referred to as the Townsend property, located on Route 30 next to the Indian Lake Restaurant and Tavern, was the site of a former garage and later a car dealership.
According to Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells, the town has been working on plans to acquire the property for about five years, ever since former state Sen. Hugh Farley secured a $300,000 downtown development grant for the property.
“It’s been like a four-year process, more like five, and a year ago, we signed contracts and thought it was purchased,” Wells said.
The purchase was delayed due to an outstanding loan, Wells said, held against the property.
The Townsend family, who are the property’s sellers, supplied title insurance, which allowed the town to go ahead with the purchase.
At the May 14 meeting, the town completed a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) survey, which was required for the purchase to be completed.
“I was positive we had already done it, but decided to do again to put it to bed, and cut checks and move forward,” Wells said.
The Townsend property had been a gas station before it was a repair shop and auto dealership. The fuel tanks were removed and the soil mitigated years ago, and the town believes there are no environmental issues to contend with.
The purchase of the Townsend property was contemplated in the Indian Lake Comprehensive Plan, which lists different, potential uses for the 7.4 acre parcel and building, from creating a “business incubator” where space could be leased to fledgling businesses, to public parking for Main Street, a dog park, or walking trails.
Wells said nothing has been determined, but the town does have money set aside for an engineering assessment of the garage. The assessment could include green energy upgrades and charging stations for electric cars.
“This is a long-time coming, but good things come to those who wait,” Wells said of the agreement.
Town considering power saving lights
The Indian Lake Town Board agreed to continue investigating possible participation in a Hamilton County initiative to replace existing street lights with power saving lights.
Hamilton County is working with the New York Power Authority and municipalities as part of a shared services initiative plan required by the state. Indian Lake took part in a meeting with Inlet, Lake Pleasant and Marietta, which all submitted their previous year’s electric bills for street lights. Indian Lake has 160 street lights including those in the Hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake.
Quonset hut could be home for butterflies
Wells asked Department of Water and Sewer Superintendent Kevin King about the status of a metal, quonset hut style frame no longer being used by his department. Resident Daisy Kelly was interested in using the frame to create a butterfly house to grow milkweed and other plants that would attract monarch butterflies.
After Wells made the motion to declare the frame surplus, Councilwoman Patricia Ryan-Curry said during a roll vote, “How can I vote against butterflies?”