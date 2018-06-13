Indian Lake board votes to accept deed for former car dealership

× Expand Christopher South Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells goes through a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) survey form during the May 14 town board meeting. The survey was part of a process of acquiring the site of a former auto dealership on Route 30 in Indian Lake. The town received a $300,000 downtown development grant for purchasing the property. No plans for the property have been determined.

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Town Board voted unanimously last week to accept a deed of real property for a former car dealership in downtown Indian Lake.

The nearly eight-acre parcel, referred to as the Townsend property, located on Route 30 next to the Indian Lake Restaurant and Tavern, was the site of a former garage and later a car dealership.

According to Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells, the town has been working on plans to acquire the property for about five years, ever since former state Sen. Hugh Farley secured a $300,000 downtown development grant for the property.

“It’s been like a four-year process, more like five, and a year ago, we signed contracts and thought it was purchased,” Wells said.

The purchase was delayed due to an outstanding loan, Wells said, held against the property.

The Townsend family, who are the property’s sellers, supplied title insurance, which allowed the town to go ahead with the purchase.

At the May 14 meeting, the town completed a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) survey, which was required for the purchase to be completed.

“I was positive we had already done it, but decided to do again to put it to bed, and cut checks and move forward,” Wells said.

The Townsend property had been a gas station before it was a repair shop and auto dealership. The fuel tanks were removed and the soil mitigated years ago, and the town believes there are no environmental issues to contend with.

The purchase of the Townsend property was contemplated in the Indian Lake Comprehensive Plan, which lists different, potential uses for the 7.4 acre parcel and building, from creating a “business incubator” where space could be leased to fledgling businesses, to public parking for Main Street, a dog park, or walking trails.

Wells said nothing has been determined, but the town does have money set aside for an engineering assessment of the garage. The assessment could include green energy upgrades and charging stations for electric cars.

“This is a long-time coming, but good things come to those who wait,” Wells said of the agreement.