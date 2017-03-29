Indian Lake briefed on broadband

× Expand Photo provided Frontier Communications briefed Indian Lake residents on broadband process following the most recent round of state grants. Pictured above: A map detailing projected service areas.

INDIAN LAKE — Representatives from Frontier Communications briefed local residents on broadband progress earlier this month.

A recent second round of state grant funding leveraged with private investment will expand the telecommunication’s service into Indian Lake, joining earlier efforts to bring fiber optic service to downtown homes and businesses.

Frontier Engineering Manager Nathan Barber said the second phrase will focus on the outlying areas, with speeds up to 100 megabytes per second

Though not yet formalized, Barber said Frontier will accept the conditions of the grant funding and begin Phase II shortly.

Both phases are to be complete by the end of 2018.

RESIDENT CONCERNS

Current service speed in the downtown area 40 and 90 megabytes per second (mbps), said company reps.

The exact speed is based on distance from the hub of service due to the copper wire technology.

Among the 30+ attendees at the forum, which was sponsored by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, many reported service speeds that are far less — even as low as 1 to 1.6 mbps by customers about three miles south of downtown.

Barber said speed can often improved by “bonded service” where two conductors are bonded together to allow for improved service speeds.

But the copper wire-based technology only offers improvement in locations within 5,000 feet of the hub of service.

Fiber optic technology is virtually limitation free.

It’s too early to map out costs, said the representatives.

“No price points have been established as of yet,” said Stacey Mason, a sales representative. “But if I had to hazard a guess, I would say that one could get 25 mbps in the neighborhood of $64 per month.”

Following the buildout, the next step will be a commercial offering that they referred to as “Next Gen,” which is expected to deliver 10 gigabyte internet.

Frontier provides service in Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake and Sabael.