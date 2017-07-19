Indian Lake hosts annual ‘Poker Paddle’ with over 90 participants

× Expand Photo provided Poker Paddle winners, left to right: Steve Hicks, Celestine Stores, Barbara Storti, Lauren Romanoff. Doug and Theresa Vaughn were not in attendance at the prize award ceremony.

INDIAN LAKE – Despite early morning storms and lingering showers, 90 paddlers participated in this year’s Poker Paddle event.

Each participant paddled to checkpoints on Lake Abanakee between noon and 4 p.m., where volunteers awaited with a card for the paddler’s poker hand.

At the completion of the event, the participants turned in their hands to officials. The winners were announced at in front of the chamber of commerce building in downtown Indian Lake.

Doug and Theresa Vaughn paddled a tandem entry and took first place with a flush. The duo received a check from the chamber for $150.

Steve Hicks finished with the second best hand, a straight, winning $125.

In third place was Celestine Stores, who won $100.

Barbara Storti had the fourth best hand and took away a $75 Stewart’s gift card.

In fifth place was Lauren Romanoff, who received a $60 Stewart’s gift card.

Over the last three years, the event has continued to grow in popularity from 23 participants in its inaugural year to 48 last year.

A total of $510 in prizes were handed out by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The event was part of the Adirondack Challenge, the state-sponsored event designed to highlight tourism to the Adirondack Park.