Indian Lake ice fishing derby draws crowd

× 1 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Nearly 200 people registered for the annual tournament, which offers cash prizes for largest pike, largest perch, and highest weigh-in amount. Door prizes and raffle prizes were also awarded. × 2 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Shown is one of the more complex set-ups during the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club’s Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 20. The set-up includes two U.S. flags, a POW/MIA flag, and the Irish tri-color. × 3 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South An orange flag with the image of a northern pike announces the location of a weighing station set up for the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club’s Ice Fishing Derby. × 4 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Steve Zocchi uses a hand-warmer while outside of an ice fishing shack belonging to the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club during its Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 20, on Adirondack Lake. The shack was set up as a measuring station for the derby. × 5 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Levi Vallance, 6, of Cato, shows off a perch he was having measured at the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club’s Ice Fishing Derby. × 6 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Members of the Menge Family of Rochester stopped by the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club’s Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 20, to see enjoy the sun, snow, and fun on Adirondack Lake. × 7 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 8 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Eric Lafond of Olmstedville holds a 27-inch, 5-pound, 5-ounce northern pike he caught during the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club’s Ice Fishing Derby, held Jan. 20 on Adirondack Lake. × 9 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Laura Beck of Pattersonville shows a 10-inch, 8 ounce, lake perch she caught during the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club’s Ice Fishing Derby. × 10 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Ernie Pollman, right in photo, stops by to check on Ed LaScala, while working the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club Ice Fishing Derby. LaScala was working one of three fish measuring stations on Adirondack Lake, Jan. 20. × 11 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Laura Beck of Pattersonville releases at 10-inch perch she caught during the Ice Fishing Derby, held Jan. 20 on Adirondack Lake, sponsored by the Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club. × 12 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Jessica Perkins of Johnsburg, and her mother Kathleen Teneyck of Olmstedville, try their luck. × 13 of 13 Expand Photo by Christopher South Levi Vallance, 6, of Cato, finds a bucket works as well as anything when you need to take a break from ice fishing. Levi was catching a lot of bass, which where not part of the tournament, but also got a 22-inch pike. Prev Next

INDIAN LAKE | Just under 200 people registered for the 2018 Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club Ice Fishing Derby, held Jan. 20 on Adirondack Lake.

Cold temperatures in December helped establish at least 12 inches of ice for fisherman to venture out with snowmobiles, ATVs, fishing shacks, as well as coolers and grills.

Prizes were awarded for largest pike and perch, and door prizes and raffles tickets were pulled during the day.

Fish and Game Club Vice-President Ernie Pollman said the largest pike was caught by Ray Cyr at 7 pounds, 29 ounces.

The largest perch was caught by John DeFelice and was 15.5 ounces and 11.5 inches long.

Photos from this event are available to purchase under events or news at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com