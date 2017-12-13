Indian Lake kindergartener to appear in popular holiday broadcast

× Expand Photo provided Cameron Nauberiet of Indian Lake will participate in the popular holiday program “Melodies of Christmas,” which is filmed at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

INDIAN LAKE | A local kindergartener will appear on the popular holiday program “Melodies of Christmas” this week.

Cameron Nauberiet of Indian Lake will participate in all four shows starting Dec. 14-16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

The program will later be aired on WRGB Channel 6, CW 15 and This TV on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The long-running holiday extravaganza, filmed at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, features Empire State Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorale alongside special guests the Joey Thomas Big Band, Northeast Ballet and Orlando’s School of Dance.

Their performances are interspersed with guest performances by children.

“Cameron has learned all three versions of ‘Silent Night,’” said Beth Schidzick, his grandmother.

Nauberiet, 5, is a brain cancer survivor, and is on the road to recovery after rounds of chemo, radiation and loads of community support.

Net proceeds from “Melodies of Christmas” will benefit the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center, where Nauberiet received chemotherapy treatments and bloodwork, and continues to go for checkups.

“He just went two weeks ago and everything is great,” Schidzick said. “He’s got a great attitude.”

“Melodies of Christmas” will be televised on WRGB Channel 6 on Christmas Eve from 7:30-9 p.m., and on Christmas Day from 7-8:30 a.m. The show will also air on CW 15 on Christmas Eve at 9:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., and Christmas Day at 1:30 p.m.

The family grew up watching the program, now in its 38th year, and never imagined one of their own would be a participant.

“Now our grandson is in it, so it’s pretty special,” Schidzick said. “He’s become quite a little celebrity.”