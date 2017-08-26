Indian Lake officials honor beloved local resident

× Indian Lake Town Supervisor Brian Wells presents a framed copy of a memorial resolution honoring the memory of John Robert Collins Jr. to Collins’ wife Ellen Collins and daughters Cathleen and Sarah. Photo by Bill Quinlivan

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Town Board last week honored a beloved community member who passed away in June.

Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells presented a memorial resolution to family members of the late John R. Collins Jr. at a special meeting of the board on Aug. 14.

Collins taught fifth grade at Long Lake Elementary for 26 years.

He served as chair and commissioner of the Adirondack Park Agency; as a trustee of the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, and also worked for the Adirondack Experience (Adirondack Museum).

“Tonight we are missing someone very dear to all of us,” said Wells. “I am truly missing his smile and the twinkle in his eye.”

Collins was also known for his contributions to the Indian Lake Planning Board, Indian Lake Central School Board and Blue Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Visibly emotional, Wells said that Collins had attended almost every Indian Lake Town Board meeting, and he was known to thank the board and various town crews for their services to the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake.

Wells added that he hoped that he had earned the respect of Collins.

Per the memorial resolution, Collins’ name will be placed on his chair at the Indian Lake Town Hall.

“This will keep John present with us always,” Wells said.