Indian Lake OKs grant search for fire department

INDIAN LAKE — The Indian Lake Town Board has voted to support the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s efforts to seek grant funding for a proposed new “regional security center” at the former IGA building.

The board voted 3-2 to write a letter supporting the ILVFD’s efforts to apply for a pair of state grants to help fund the project, including a $600,000 Climate Smart Communities Grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and a $100,000 grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The long-empty structure could possibly be used as a search and rescue training center and provide a space for public meetings, said Jeff Flag, a grant writer hired by the ILVFD.

Flag presented plans for a radiant in-floor heating system attached to a pellet boiler that he said would support the North Country forest products industry and help make the project more attractive to grant funding authorities because it syncs with the state’s energy goals.

Flag blue-skied a number of transactional models, including a 100 kilowatt rooftop solar system that would provide power to several local facilities. The consultant produced the same specs prepared by BCA Engineering last year.

Reaction at the packed meeting was the concept was nothing more than “slapping lipstick on a pig and the pig is still a pig.”

Moving department operations to the former downtown grocery store had been rejected by wide margins in a public referendum held last August.

Former Indian Lake Councilman John Valentine said he believed voters rejected the location — not necessarily the price tag.

Community members at the meeting appeared to support that assessment, but members of the Board of Fire Commissioners dismissed it as conjecture.

The ILVFD in December accepted the donation of the building from a private owner.

The structure has been appraised at $550,000.

Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells suggested a second referendum be held, this time dealing only with the proposed location.

But commissioners nixed the idea.

“This whole situation has put this board at odds,” said Wells, who said the situation could have been avoided with better communication between the parties.

Wells noted the vote wasn’t necessary one of support for the project, but rather the right for ILVFD to apply for the grant.

Councilmen Richard Clawson and John Rathbun voted in support; Sally Stanton and Kelli Mitchell voted against.

Wells broke the tie, citing his past membership in the department. However, he noted he was unhappy commissioners placed him in such a difficult position during an election year.