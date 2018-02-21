Indian Lake rejects $639K state grant for fire department project

× Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells listens to an appeal by the lawyer representing the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners. Photo by Christopher South

INDIAN LAKE | Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells was in Albany last December when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $755 million in Regional Economic Development Council grants.

Wells was more than a little surprised to learn the Town of Indian Lake was named as the recipient of a $639,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to transform the former IGA market into a firehouse and regional security center.

The grant represents roughly half the cost of a proposed $1.3 million to $1.6 million project.

The Indian Lake Town Board unanimously authorized Wells on Feb. 12 to send a letter to the DEC rejecting the grant.

Doing so effectively killed the effort, as the funds can only be disbursed if the proposal is fully coordinated with the town as a willing partner, as per program guidelines.

× Dave Tomney, legal counsel for the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners, appeals to the Indian Lake Town Board on Feb. 12 to negotiate terms with the state Department of Environmental Conservation whereby the fire district would be able to use a $639,000 grant awarded to the town. The town board authorized Supervisor Brian Wells to decline the grant. Photo by Christopher South

In doing so, the board ignored an appeal by Dave Tomney, counsel for the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department Board of Commissioners, to negotiate an arrangement with the state agency to allow the fire district to secure the grant.

Tomney urged the town to partner with the Board of Commissioners, which would put up fire district assets as its match.

“The DEC is willing to work with us,” Tomney said.

But Wells questioned if those efforts could be realized.

“I don’t believe anyone at the DEC is telling him that,” Wells said. “I don’t believe the DEC would break its own rules.”

The Board of Commissioners owns the building, which was gifted to the town by owner Ernest “Tony” Pomerleau after the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department declined the offer in an internal vote.

The transfer carried a stipulation that the building must be used as a fire department for at least 10 years.

The Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department previously sought to acquire the former supermarket and convert it into a firehouse. But voters in a 2016 permissive referendum rejected authorizing $2 million in bonds to repurpose the building by a 3 to 1 margin.

The building is appraised at $550,000.

The Indian Lake Town Board passed a resolution last July by a 3-2 margin supporting the Board of Commissioner’s right to apply for the grant.