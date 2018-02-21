Indian Lake rejects $639K state grant for fire department project

Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells listens to an appeal by the lawyer representing the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners.
Photo by Christopher South
INDIAN LAKE | Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells was in Albany last December when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $755 million in Regional Economic Development Council grants.
Wells was more than a little surprised to learn the Town of Indian Lake was named as the recipient of a $639,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to transform the former IGA market into a firehouse and regional security center.
The grant represents roughly half the cost of a proposed $1.3 million to $1.6 million project.
The Indian Lake Town Board unanimously authorized Wells on Feb. 12 to send a letter to the DEC rejecting the grant.
Doing so effectively killed the effort, as the funds can only be disbursed if the proposal is fully coordinated with the town as a willing partner, as per program guidelines.
Dave Tomney, legal counsel for the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners, appeals to the Indian Lake Town Board on Feb. 12 to negotiate terms with the state Department of Environmental Conservation whereby the fire district would be able to use a $639,000 grant awarded to the town. The town board authorized Supervisor Brian Wells to decline the grant.
Photo by Christopher South
In doing so, the board ignored an appeal by Dave Tomney, counsel for the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department Board of Commissioners, to negotiate an arrangement with the state agency to allow the fire district to secure the grant.
Tomney urged the town to partner with the Board of Commissioners, which would put up fire district assets as its match.
“The DEC is willing to work with us,” Tomney said.
But Wells questioned if those efforts could be realized.
“I don’t believe anyone at the DEC is telling him that,” Wells said. “I don’t believe the DEC would break its own rules.”
The Board of Commissioners owns the building, which was gifted to the town by owner Ernest “Tony” Pomerleau after the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department declined the offer in an internal vote.
The transfer carried a stipulation that the building must be used as a fire department for at least 10 years.
The Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department previously sought to acquire the former supermarket and convert it into a firehouse. But voters in a 2016 permissive referendum rejected authorizing $2 million in bonds to repurpose the building by a 3 to 1 margin.
The building is appraised at $550,000.
The Indian Lake Town Board passed a resolution last July by a 3-2 margin supporting the Board of Commissioner’s right to apply for the grant.
But the town did not support the actual project. Wells said on Tuesday the town did not agree to be, nor was it, the lead agency on the grant application.
The Board of Commissioners was ineligible to apply for the grant on its own, and no one asked the town to be a partner on the application, Wells said.
The municipal resolution provided as part of the application made it appear that the town was leading the application. Otherwise, the application would have been deemed ineligible.
And the town does not own the building or have access to money to use as matching funds, he said.
Additionally, said Wells, the application period for the grant awards has passed, and he believes that alone would prohibit the town from being awarded the grant.
The Board of Commissioners, Tomney said, has not yet decided on the next step.
“I am sure it will be a topic of discussion over the next few months,” he said.
At present, the building remains unused and is being used as a de facto parking lot for community residents and visitors.