Indian Lake rolls out SnoCade events

Photo provided Indian Lake whirs to life beginning on Feb. 17 for SnoCade 2017, the winter event designed to promote winter tourism to the community. Pictured above: Snowmobilers at a past event.

INDIAN LAKE — Organizers are encouraging visitors to make tracks to Indian Lake next weekend for SnoCade, the weeklong winter festival that lifts off on Feb. 17.

The goal is snow — lots of it. But the events have been designed to bring people into the community regardless of the weather.

“We never know what Mother Nature is going to bring,” said Patricia Mahoney, events and activities coordinator for the town. “Last year, it was brutally cold.”

The festival kicks off Friday, Feb. 17 with a parade down Main Street at 4:30 p.m. The rest of the evening is low-key, ending with a benefit at Indian Lake Central and a film screening. But festivities whir to life the next morning with a full schedule beginning with a breakfast at the fire department.

Highlights include a craft show, a book and bake sale, snow sculpture competition, a frying pan toss and fireworks.

Events will continue to snowball throughout the week, and aren’t limited to just classic wintertime activities.

A cold water rescue demonstration is slated for Monday, for instance. The Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a snowshoe trip to Pashley Falls on Tuesday, and Jim Curry, a local resident, will give a lecture on his adventures snowshoeing in Japan on Wednesday.

New this year are frisbee golf and human foosball, and mainstays like a bonfire and dog sled rides are also on deck.

Guests are also encouraged to make the town their destination for ice fishing, snowmobiling and other winter activities that weekend.

A snowmobile ride to Speculator is scheduled for Wednesday, with riders meeting at the Little League Field at 10 a.m.

And visitors unaccustomed to a sled are invited to take a ride with the Indian Lake Snow Warriors, who are offering complimentary rides as part of their “Take a Friend for a Ride” event on Feb. 25.

“Maybe next year, you’ll come up snowmobiling,” Mahoney said.

The dozens of events, which conclude on Saturday with a concert, are mostly free with the exception of Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at the Indian Lake Theater and Forever SnoCade, a live comedy event that bills itself as “poking fun at winter life in the Adirondacks.”

A small entry fee is also requested for the sporting events, and the $2 spectator fee for Wednesday’s pickleball tournament will serve as fundraiser for the Community Action Agency.

Chief organizers have been planning since September. For some committee members, planning is a year-round endeavor.

“(There’s been) a lot of organization from the fire department, ambulance corporation and the Department of Environmental Conservation Cold Water Rescue,” Mahoney said. “It’s been very well received by the community.”

New events are being added daily.

SnoCade runs from Feb. 17-25. For the full schedule, visit indian-lake.com or call 648-5828.