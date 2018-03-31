Indian Lake School mural has everyone involved

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Librarian George DeChant Shown are students from grades Pre-K through 12 taking part in a school-themed mural project in the high school hallway on the second floor of the Indian Lake Central School. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Librarian George DeChant Physical Education teacher John Reynolds, who will be retiring after this year, is joined by junior Cal Stanton in working on the school mural project. Prev Next

INDIAN LAKE | The student body at Indian Lake Central School has been busy painting a mural in the high school hallway on the second floor. The mural begins as a rainbow and transitions into the subject matter of the classrooms it passes, said ILCS art teacher Lauren Arsenault.

Arsenault designed the mural and has been assisted by band teacher Jason Dora, who Arsenault described as “quite artistic.” The mural was begun on March 19 and should be completed by March 27.