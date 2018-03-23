Indian Lake taps branding consultant for logo

× Expand The Town of Indian Lake is talking to Trampoline Design in Glens Falls regarding creating a branded image for the town. Supervisor Brian Wells said four or five images have been used to represent town and town events over the years, and he would like to see a more unified representation of Indian Lake.

INDIAN LAKE | Indian Lake is probing the idea of hiring a consulting firm to streamline the town’s branding — including the creation of a single logo.

Supervisor Brian Wells told the board last week he had already spoken with the Glens Falls-based Trampoline Design about the project.

The Town of Indian Lake has used a number of images for logos over the years, including an Indian head, a moose, an Adirondack chair and even an otter named “Ollie.”

Indian Lake is also represented on the Five Towns logo alongside fellow members Minerva, Long Lake, Newcomb and North Hudson.

“We don’t have a unified brand,” Wells said. “When talking about kiosks and signage, we need to have one clear, definitive image or direction.”

Wells said he liked what Trampoline conceptualized for Newcomb.

“Now is the time to really pursue branding,” he said, highlighting events like the Adirondack Challenge paired with municipal projects like Main Street revitalization program.

The Adirondack Experience at Blue Mountain Lake and the Snow Warriors Snowmobile Club are also vibrant organizations, he said.

Amanda Magee, a partner at Trampoline, recalled the work done for Newcomb several years ago.

“With Newcomb, it started with a plan, then went to a brand, then went to signage. Newcomb had a very dedicated and driven committee with a vision of where they wanted to be, and it was effective and gratifying working with them,” Magee said.

Indian Lake has acknowledged it doesn’t have a brand, she said, and the development of the “Five Towns-One Goal” concept and the state-sponsored redevelopment of Frontier Town at North Hudson are legitimate reasons to brand the town.

The Five Towns concept includes linking the towns by trails, by which visitors could travel from one to another.

Magee said the goal would be to see if the towns can get tourists to stay longer in the region.

Trampoline has also worked with the High Falls Gorge, St. Lawrence County and the Wild Center. The firm has also worked with Schroon Lake, but not in terms of branding.

Joining the branding effort is a local waterfront revitalization project grant for improvements at Byron Park, including signs and kiosks.

A second grant aims to tackle signage work at gateway at Chain Lakes Road and Cedar River Road.